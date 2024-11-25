Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, an accomplished academician and seasoned professional, is the Vice-Chancellor at Symbiosis International (SIU - Deemed University). His extensive career spanning over two decades is a testament to his diverse experience in the corporate, academic and research domains. His contributions extend beyond the classroom, as he has been instrumental in fostering international collaborations with universities in Japan, Canada, the UK, and the US. His prolific research in information systems, IT strategy, entrepreneurship, AI and big data has earned him recognition with international academia. Excerpts from an interview:

Q How are your B-schools assessing if the influx of students matches current and future job market needs, and what strategies prepare students for employment in a rapidly-evolving business environment?

Symbiosis B-schools take a comprehensive approach to assess and prepare students to meet current and future job market needs, focusing on creating not just industry-ready professionals but industry-leading professionals. Our strategies blend self-assessment, industry engagement, experiential learning and career readiness.

We encourage students to continuously evaluate their interests, strengths and areas for improvement. This focus on self-awareness enables them to make informed career choices, helping them identify career paths that align with their capabilities and aspirations.

Through workshops, seminars and guest lectures, students gain a first-hand understanding of industry trends and future projections. Industry experts frequently visit our campus to discuss market shifts and emerging roles, enabling students to align their skill development with the needs of the job market. Our curriculum is designed to integrate experiential learning, dedicating six out of every 30 instructional hours to hands-on experiences.

Q With the surge in computer engineering enrolments in India, how can universities sustain growth while maintaining high-quality training, and what is your outlook on the job market for these graduates?

Symbiosis emphasises practical skills, internships and certifications in specialised areas. Our programmes are strategically aligned with industry requirements to ensure graduates are well-prepared for today’s dynamic job market.

We prioritise several key areas to enhance student readiness and competitiveness. Every course incorporates a mandatory experiential learning component. By engaging in hands-on activities and real-world applications, students develop a deeper understanding of theoretical concepts and gain practical skills that are invaluable in the workplace. We encourage students to gain knowledge across disciplines, enabling them to adapt to various roles and industries. Students are actively involved in applied research projects, promoting a culture of innovation and critical thinking. Symbiosis provides research grants to support student-led projects, fostering an environment of discovery and original thought. Recognising the growing importance of digital proficiency, we emphasise digital and data skills in our programmes.

Q How is the integration of AI influencing higher education quality in India, and how is Symbiosis adapting teaching and curricula to enhance learning while addressing challenges like dependency, ethics and access?

SIU is proactively integrating AI into its curricula and teaching methodologies to enhance learning while addressing associated challenges. SIU offers specialised programmes such as B.Tech and M.Tech in AI & ML, focusing on both theoretical foundations and practical applications. SIU fosters partnerships with industry and research institutions, providing students with exposure to real-world AI applications and challenges. SIU is among the first universities in India to officially notify a policy on the use of AI for teaching, learning and research.

Q What strategic insights do you offer as a member of the UGC Expert Committee for enhancing the Academic Bank of Credits regulations for effective implementation and flexibility in higher education?

The Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), a digital repository established under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, enables seamless credit transfer and accumulation across higher education institutions (HEIs). Designed to provide students with enhanced flexibility in creating personalised educational pathways, the ABC allows for multiple entry and exit points throughout their academic journey. An expert committee has been constituted to review the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2021, along with its First Amendment. This committee’s mandate includes evaluating these regulations and recommending further amendments to improve the ABC’s implementation.

As a member of this committee, I highlighted the operational and practical challenges faced by private universities in implementing the ABC. Recommendations were made to address these challenges, with particular attention to enhancing digital infrastructure and technical support. Additionally, considerations were discussed around the inclusion or exclusion of international students, with an emphasis on establishing clear policies in this regard. Other essential factors were also addressed, with the aim of informing the upcoming amendment for a more effective and accessible ABC framework.

Q How can Symbiosis leverage its QS World University Ranking achievement to boost its global reputation and attract top talent while upholding academic excellence and impactful research?

SIU, founded by Dr SB Mujumdar, is built on the motto “The world is one family,” established with the welfare of international students in mind. The university made its debut in the QS World University Asia Rankings in 2018, securing a position among Asia’s leading institutions. In the QS World University Rankings 2025, Symbiosis achieved a global ranking within the 641-650 range, while its QS Asia ranking stood at 216, reinforcing its place on the global academic map.