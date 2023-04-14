At the BITS School of Management’s (BITSoM) first convocation, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, urged students to take the long view of their careers. “Take the long view. Think of payoffs longitudinally over a period of time. I know that as ambitious, driven youngsters, that is not always easy at the moment. But trust me, it helps. Great leaders understand that pioneering breakthroughs take time and require patience,” he said.

He also encouraged them to build their band of co-travellers. “No pioneer succeeds alone. Whether during the long days when your path seems unclear or during the times when you need to find bursts of inspiration, you will look to those around you. Your co-travellers are not just professional colleagues but people whom you implicitly trust and are rooting for your success”, he said.

The Mumbai-based B-school, on Friday, hosted its convocation for the founding class of 2021-2023 at the NCPA, Mumbai, where 137 MBA students received their management degrees in the presence of Chief Guest, Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also read: ISB scholarships make India’s #1 MBA more accessible for deserving students

Kotak, in his commencement speech, congratulated the “first graduating batch of a unique business management school.” Advising the students, he said, “Entrepreneurs fail when they aren’t professional enough and professionals fail when they aren’t entrepreneurial enough. Professional entrepreneurship is a core quality that the future will require.”

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “Learning will take you places, and open new opportunities. To remain a lifelong student, keep an open mind, and ask questions.” He added, “never compromise on your rules and never lower your bar regarding honesty and uprightness.”

The Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chief Guest, Uday Kotak, Vice Chancellor, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, the Founding Dean, Dr Ranjan Banerjee, members of the Governing Council, and the BITSoM Faculty led the Ceremonial March of the graduating class.

Also read: Robust final placements at top B-schools allay fears of slowdown in hiring

Dr Banerjee, said, “I would like to leave you with a thought that I shared on day one, please approach life with a default filter that is collaborative. Interdependent situations outnumber purely competitive situations, and most business schools do not stress this enough.” He also added, “Institutions do not transform individuals. They provide an environment in which individuals can transform themselves, and the ultimate credit must go to our founding class and the collaborative culture they have built.”

The convocation ceremony was attended by over 600 people, including the students, their families, members of the faculty, and the BITSoM team.