The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has achieved 100 per cent placement in its PGDM-HRM (Post Graduation Diploma in Management - Human Resource Management) programme.

A statement said TAPMI has successfully completed the placements for its flagship PDGM-HRM batch of 2021 - 23 with an average salary of ₹12.8 lakh. This year, the highest package was ₹15 lakh per annum. TAPMI has achieved an almost 4.2 times increase in the post-programme salary in comparison to the pre-programme salary, it said.

This year, 22 students were eligible for placements, and all were placed across 10 companies. Of them, two were offered pre-placement through summer internships with an average package of ₹11.8 lakh. The key recruiters included Adani Enterprise, Brillio, Cognizant, Deloitte, Ford Motors, ICICI Prudential, People Business Consulting, Porter, Prodapt and ZF Friedrichshafen.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director of TAPMI said, “TAPMI’s strong placement is an outcome of our industry-relevant curriculum that focusses on imparting skills and competencies to contend with challenges and opportunities in today’s complex environment.”