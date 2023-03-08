The TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will offer a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) from the academic year 2023-24. The programme will be delivered at TAPMI’s Manipal campus.

Students who complete the programme requirements will be awarded an MBA degree along with a BA (Foundations in Management). There is an exit option at the end of three years. Under that, students can exit with a BA (Foundations in Management) degree.

The intake will be 60 seats for the academic year 2023-24. A valid score from one of the following exams is necessary for applying to the programme. The exams are: IPMAT (conducted by IIM Indore), JIPMAT, JEE mains, SAT, CLAT, or MET (Manipal Entrance Test) conducted by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal.

A media statement said that 30 per cent tuition fee waiver will be offeered every year for the top six students of the IPM batch, holistic curriculum for career and personal development, international immersion programme, industry internship, live projects, placement assistance, and foreign language certifications are some of the highlights of the programme.

The programme uses an innovative and inclusive academic pedagogy comparable to global standards based on an integrative and multidisciplinary curriculum, it said. The five-year full-time integrated programme is strategically designed with a blend of analytical, social, humanities, management, and skill-based courses, it added.

Quoting Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences) of MAHE and Director and TA Pai Chair Professor of Finance of TAPMI, the statement said TAPMI Manipal’s IPM programme would be a catalyst to the student’s professional success, as evidenced by the excellent MBA placement record and corporate connections of TAPMI.