Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nokia to pursue 5G and next generation collaborative research with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications.

Experts from Nokia will be part of VIT’s Board of Studies, mentor students and faculty with hands-on learning, prototyping and student projects and will actively engage with all the relevant departments of VIT, which are closely linked to the project and skill requirements of Nokia, says a release.

Through this MoU, VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas like new study areas in 5G, AI-enhanced communication, digital twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, cloud technologies and automation, zero touch mobile networks, etc.

VIT and Nokia will exchange information related to research practices in the form of corporate/academic training based on the expertise of both partners. Nokia will provide hands-on learning opportunities for the students of VIT and jointly organise short-term continuing education programmes, the release said.

