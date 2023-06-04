Bheesh Malhotra

MBA in Risk Management is not compulsory for a career in the of field of Risk Analysis. Having the required skill sets and ability to carry out the tasks to satisfy the recruiters would suffice to get into the field.

Minimum qualifications would include bachelor’s degree in one of the following subjects — statistics, economics, mathematics, finance or any other business-related studies. MBA in risk management would facilitate to get the role of risk analyst and compete with others strongly. You can also do some certification courses offered by Institute of Risk Management and Risk Management Association of India.

To become a risk analyst, certain skills are essential. They include strong mathematical and analytical skills, industry and market knowledge, ability to do research, familiarity with technology, adaptability to the changes, problem solving, communication and presentation skills.

(The expert is a Partner, RVKS and Associates, Chartered Accountants. )