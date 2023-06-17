I’m in my second year B.com course. I’m interested in pursuing a career in forensic accounting. Where and how to get started in forensic accounting?

Nisha Shan

With the increasing growth in technology and digital transactions, the need for forensic accounting has also grown rapidly to manage the instances of cybercrimes and frauds. As the development of courses on Forensic Accounting is at its nascent stage, only very few colleges in India offer this diploma/degree. You can consider completing the forensic accounting professional certification course conducted by NSE Academy or forensic accounting certification courses offered by Udemy or Upgrad.

(The expert is a Partner, RVKS and Associates, Chartered Accountants.)