India fared quite poorly on the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap report, but the the Ministry of Education’s recently released ‘All India Survey of Higher Education 2020-21’ has some good news. During the pandemic, more women enrolled in higher educational institutions in India. “Female participation in higher education for all categories is 105 per 100 males,” according to the survey.

More women have been enrolling in higher education courses in the country since 2017-18, says the data. “It has increased during the last five years, from 0.94 in 2016-17 to 1.05 in 2020-21,” says the report.

State-wise breakdown

However, to assume that the trend is uniform in a country like India could be quite wrong. A closer look at the data reveals that while some States have scored well, others have fared quite terribly on this parameter. Of all the States and Union Territories(UT), Lakshadweep had the highest Gender Parity Index (GPI) in 2020-21. The UT had a score of 3.48, which means, for every 100 boys enrolled in higher education courses, 348 girls were enrolled. This could also be because of the low total enrolment in the UTs.

For instance, in 2020-21, 534 undergraduate students finished their degrees in Lakshadweep. Of them, 401 were women. All 26 post-graduate students who studied in institutes on the island were also women.

Among States, Kerala scores the highest, with a GPI of 1.52. This is the highest score that Kerala has recorded in the last five years. “The major States with female enrolment rate more than male enrolment are Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with, Kerala topping the list,” the survey says. While the GPI has been increasing in almost all of these States, Telangana and Assam saw a slight dip compared to last year.

This is probably why the survey’s statement, “GPI has also increased marginally across all the States,” may not be right. Of all the States, Gujarat has the lowest GPI of 0.87, which means for every 100 boys, 87 girls are enrolled in the State’s higher education institutions. While Gujarat’s GPI was 0.9 in 2019-20, it has fallen slightly. The other States that score low are Bihar (0.91), Tripura (0.92) and Maharashtra (0.92).

Course preference

The survey shows that the preference for courses too varied across genders and that the high GPI score may have been caused owing to the enrolment in a few courses. Picture this. In 2020-21, for every 100 boys enrolled to study B.Sc Nursing, there were 308 women. M.Com, B.Ed and M.Sc courses too saw a similar trend, where more women were enrolled in comparison with men. On the other hand, fewer women tend to study courses like B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA and LLB.

The situation is the worst for B.Tech, where there are just 40 women enrolled for every 100 men. The report acknowledges this data, saying, “Of the total enrolment in 2020-21, the number of students enrolled in STEM is 4,06,93,017 (20.19 per cent) based on actual response. While in the science stream, females outnumbered males, in engineering and technology males outnumbered females.” The proportion of women in science courses has been more than men since 2017-18.

Now when it comes to Institutes of National Importance like IITs and IIMs, of the 3.06 lakh students who were enrolled in 2020-21, only 0.79 lakh were women. Their proportion remained low in Central Universities and Central Open Universities too.