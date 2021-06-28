Twenty Years ago today

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The two cellular giants — Birla-Tata-AT&T and BPL Communications — today announced they were entering into a deal to form a joint venture whose enterprise value they put at over $2 billion (Rs 9,400 crore). Birla-Tata-AT&T would have an equity stake of 50.68 per cent in the joint venture, and the BPL consortium would hold 49.32 per cent. In one stroke, they would also garner almost one- fourth, (or 24 per cent, numbering one million) of the total cellular subscribers in the country.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is in the race for acquiring the drilling business of Essar Oil Ltd. A company source said GE Shipping is among the four parties which have shown interest in the drilling division. Others include two international operators of which one is an Egyptian company. Essar had mandated global consultants KPMG for valuing and identifying a buyer for the business as an on-going concern. The company owns 11 land rigs which are currently employed in the Gulf countries. According to company sources, the division is a profit-making one with several contracts under its belt.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has told the Power Ministry that the neighbouring States will be willing to purchase only 700 MW of surplus power from the Dabhol project. Some States have said that they are interested in peak power. Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have suggested an average contract period of two years. Karnataka is the only State which has shown interest in picking up power round the clock, throughout the year.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...