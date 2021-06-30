Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Karunanidhi arrested in pre-dawn swoop

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK President, Mr M. Karunanidhi, the former chief secretary, Mr K.A. Nambiar, and a host of others were arrested in the wee hours of Saturday on charges of corruption in the construction of flyovers in Chennai. They were produced before the Principal Sessions Judge, Mr S. Ashok Kumar, at his residence and remanded to judicial custody till July 10. Their bail applications have been posted for notice and counter on July 3. In a wave of arrests of DMK leaders, Union Ministers, Mr Murasoli Maran and Mr T.R. Baalu, were arrested for "obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties".

Board has no powers over me: B.K. Modi

Barely a few days after being stripped of his functionary powers in Modi Rubber Ltd, its Managing Director, Dr B.K. Modi, today questioned the authority of the Chairman and the board to transfer the functionary responsibilities hitherto managed by him to his brother Mr V.K. Modi. He asserted that he continued to hold all the authority and functions vested with him by virtue of the existing shareholders' agreement between him and Mr V.K. Modi.

Kirin, Miller join race for UB stake

The Japanese beer major, Kirin Brewery Company, has reportedly entered the race along with other leading international brewers to buy a minority stake in the Vijay Mallya-led United Breweries (UB) Ltd. The US-based Miller Brewing Company is likely to be another in the fray. The 112 year-old Kirin, part of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, has diversified interests in pharmaceuticals, agribio, and restaurants & real estate.