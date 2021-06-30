Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Karunanidhi arrested in pre-dawn swoop
The former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK President, Mr M. Karunanidhi, the former chief secretary, Mr K.A. Nambiar, and a host of others were arrested in the wee hours of Saturday on charges of corruption in the construction of flyovers in Chennai. They were produced before the Principal Sessions Judge, Mr S. Ashok Kumar, at his residence and remanded to judicial custody till July 10. Their bail applications have been posted for notice and counter on July 3. In a wave of arrests of DMK leaders, Union Ministers, Mr Murasoli Maran and Mr T.R. Baalu, were arrested for "obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties".
Board has no powers over me: B.K. Modi
Barely a few days after being stripped of his functionary powers in Modi Rubber Ltd, its Managing Director, Dr B.K. Modi, today questioned the authority of the Chairman and the board to transfer the functionary responsibilities hitherto managed by him to his brother Mr V.K. Modi. He asserted that he continued to hold all the authority and functions vested with him by virtue of the existing shareholders' agreement between him and Mr V.K. Modi.
Kirin, Miller join race for UB stake
The Japanese beer major, Kirin Brewery Company, has reportedly entered the race along with other leading international brewers to buy a minority stake in the Vijay Mallya-led United Breweries (UB) Ltd. The US-based Miller Brewing Company is likely to be another in the fray. The 112 year-old Kirin, part of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, has diversified interests in pharmaceuticals, agribio, and restaurants & real estate.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...