Twenty Years Ago Today - July 2

NDA team calls for sterner action

The three-member NDA team led by Mr George Fernandes, former Defence Minister, has decided that the situation in Tamil Nadu calls for something more than the mere recall of the Governor. According to Mr V.K. Malhotra, MP and BJP Vice-President, one of the team members, there is no option but to take recourse to Article 356. The whole country was shocked by the events, and it was a "murder of democracy and the Constitution," he said.

Reliance willing to withdraw one set of cellular bids

Reliance is willing to withdraw one set of bids for fourth cellular licences in 15 circles, if so required by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). According to officials hi the company, who finally admitted that they had placed two sets of similar bids for the fourth cellular licences — one under Reliance Communications Private Ltd, and the other under Reliable Internet Services Ltd — the move was only a precautionary measure.

Bankruptcy proceedings: ITC accepts new Chitalia offer

ITC Ltd has accepted the fresh offer made by the US-based Chitalias — Mr Suresh Chitalia and Mr Devang Chitalia — who have scaled down then- claims for exemption of some of their assets in the bankruptcy proceedings before the Florida Court. ITC had filed hi the US a suit for recovery of $12.19 million against the Chitalias, based on whose complaint the Enforcement Directorate commenced its investigation against the tobacco major. ITC tried to ensure full disclosure of all the original documents, records and books of the Chitalias before the US Court, which was the only appropriate forum to order a full and authentic disclosure of the Chitalias' documents.