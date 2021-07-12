Twenty years ago today: July 12

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
US-64 bail-out plan yet to be finalised
Industrial Development Bank of India, the Life Insurance Corporation of India and a couple of leading commercial banks are working out final details of a package to support the Unit Trust of India's US-64 scheme. Although the UT1 top management led by its Acting Chairman, Mr K.G. Vassal, and members of the consultative group on revamping the US-64 scheme met the Finance Minister, Mr. Yashwant Sinha, to discuss a few proposals, no final view could be taken.
Ashwin Muthiah made SPIC Vice-Chairman
In a series of changes, Mr Ashwin C. Muthiah has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Chennai-based Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. This was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of SPIC today. Simultaneously, the board also decided to elevate Mr P.R. Sundaravadivelu, Managing Director, as Vice-Chairman.
Zee promoters place 50 lakh shares with US investor
The promoters of Zee Telefilms Ltd (ZTL) have placed 50 lakh shares with a US based-institutional investor for an estimated Rs 60 crore. Neither the name of the investor nor the amount raised was disclosed in today's official statement from the Essel Group, to which ZTL belongs. When contacted, a group spokesperson said that an amount of roughly Rs 60 crore will be raised in the process, which would go towards discharging a part of ZTL's Rs 220 crore- liability incurred by the earlier extension of funds to investment companies for acquiring equity stakes in the Amitabh Bachchan promoted-AB Corp and television channel, B4U.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...