Twenty years ago today: July 12

US-64 bail-out plan yet to be finalised

Industrial Development Bank of India, the Life Insurance Corporation of India and a couple of leading commercial banks are working out final details of a package to support the Unit Trust of India's US-64 scheme. Although the UT1 top management led by its Acting Chairman, Mr K.G. Vassal, and members of the consultative group on revamping the US-64 scheme met the Finance Minister, Mr. Yashwant Sinha, to discuss a few proposals, no final view could be taken.

Ashwin Muthiah made SPIC Vice-Chairman

In a series of changes, Mr Ashwin C. Muthiah has been elected Vice-Chairman of the Chennai-based Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd. This was decided at a meeting of the board of directors of SPIC today. Simultaneously, the board also decided to elevate Mr P.R. Sundaravadivelu, Managing Director, as Vice-Chairman.

Zee promoters place 50 lakh shares with US investor

The promoters of Zee Telefilms Ltd (ZTL) have placed 50 lakh shares with a US based-institutional investor for an estimated Rs 60 crore. Neither the name of the investor nor the amount raised was disclosed in today's official statement from the Essel Group, to which ZTL belongs. When contacted, a group spokesperson said that an amount of roughly Rs 60 crore will be raised in the process, which would go towards discharging a part of ZTL's Rs 220 crore- liability incurred by the earlier extension of funds to investment companies for acquiring equity stakes in the Amitabh Bachchan promoted-AB Corp and television channel, B4U.