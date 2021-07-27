Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Separate fund manager for each UTI scheme planned
As part of its revamp strategy, Unit Trust of India (UTI) plans to adopt the global practice of placing each scheme under a separate fund manager. UTI also proposes to allot identification numbers to investors in all its schemes, the UTI Chairman, Mr M. Damodaran, said on Friday. The objective of bringing each scheme under a fund manager like other mutual funds, is to ensure accountability, he said and thought UTI had plenty of talent within to do a competent job. However, "if need arise we will go in for upgradation of skills," he said.
Banks may lend Rs 3,000 cr to UTI against scrips held
A Consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India plans to lend around Rs 3,000 crore against shares held by UTI to help it face unit redemptions starting August 1. Other members of the consortium are Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank with a few others keen to join. The consortium will cherrypick shares at the current market prices from the UTI portfolio with the margin being 60 per cent. The funds will bear an interest tag of around 10.50 per cent and the temporary facility may not have a life of over 6-8 months.
Jindals to sell part Shalimar stake to partner
The Rs 4,500-crore O.P. Jindal group has decided to sell a part of its stake hi domestic paint major Shalimar Paints to their foreign partners, the Hong Kong-based Girish Jhunjhunwala Group of Companies. This will make the Jhunjhunwalas the major shareholder in the Rs 140-crore domestic paint major. Currently, Shalimar Paints is jointly controlled by the Jhunjhunwala group and the O.P. Jindal group.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...