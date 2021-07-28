Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Godrej Foods on restructure path
The businesses of the Rs 406-crore Godrej Foods Ltd (GFL) are being demerged. The manufacturing business along with its marketing, sales, finance and other related divisions of GFL is being merged with Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL). Postmerger, GFL will be left with the trading business. The boards of the two companies which met today, decided on a share swap ratio of one share (face value Rs 6) of GIL for every 15 shares (face value Rs 10) of GFL. The face value of GFL will stand reduced to Re 1 per share.
Jindal to shutter Bangalore unit
Jindal Aluminium Ltd, which has alleged favouritism by the Union Finance Ministry in fixing the import duty for aluminium, has decided to close down its factory in Bangalore. The company said it would be unviable to run the factory with the high cost of raw material. Disclosing this at a press conference here on Saturday, the Chairman and Managing Director, Dr S.R. Jindal, said the factory would be closed from August 16 and the notice for closure was sent to the Karnataka Government on July 25.
BILT agrees to take Thapar stake in Sinar Mas
Stung by the criticism that the L.M. Thapar family would end up becoming the sole beneficiaries of the recent acquisition of Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper, the Board of Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT) on Friday in-principle agreed to acquire either the entire 87 per cent or part of the equity holding of BILT Paper Holdings in Sinar Mas (now called BILT Graphic Papers Ltd). BILT Paper Holdings is the privately-held Thapar family concern through which Sinar Mas was acquired in May this year in partnership with ICICI Ltd, which now holds 13 per cent of the equity in the acquired company.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...