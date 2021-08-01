Twenty Years Ago Today: August 1

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Union Cabinet recommends recall: TN Governor resigns
The Tamil Nadu Governor, Ms Justice M. Fathima Beevi, has tendered her resignation. This is an apparent reaction to the Union Cabinet's decision earlier in the day to recall the Governor. The Governor sent hi her resignation in a letter to the President, Mr K.R. Narayanan, a Raj Bhavan press release said.The Centre had asked for a report from the Governor on the circumstances leading to the arrest of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr M. Karunanidhi, and the two Union Ministers, Mr Murasoli Maran and Mr T.R. Baalu, after the State Chief Secretary did not send hi the report as requested by the Centre.
NDA team calls for sterner action
The three-member NDA team led by Mr George Fernandes, former Defence Minister, has decided that the situation in Tamil Nadu calls for something more than the mere recall of the Governor. According to Mr V.K. Malhotra, MP and BJP Vice-President, one of the team members, there is no option but to take recourse to Article 356. The whole country was shocked by the events, and it was a "murder of democracy and the Constitution," he said.
Reliance willing to withdraw one set of cellular bids
Reliance is willing to withdraw one set of bids for fourth cellular licences in 15 circles, if so required by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). According to officials in the company, who finally admitted that they had placed two sets of similar bids for the fourth cellular licences — one under Reliance Communications Private Ltd, and the other under Reliable Internet Services Ltd — the move was only a precautionary measure.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...