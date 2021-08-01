Twenty Years Ago Today: August 1

Union Cabinet recommends recall: TN Governor resigns

The Tamil Nadu Governor, Ms Justice M. Fathima Beevi, has tendered her resignation. This is an apparent reaction to the Union Cabinet's decision earlier in the day to recall the Governor. The Governor sent hi her resignation in a letter to the President, Mr K.R. Narayanan, a Raj Bhavan press release said.The Centre had asked for a report from the Governor on the circumstances leading to the arrest of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr M. Karunanidhi, and the two Union Ministers, Mr Murasoli Maran and Mr T.R. Baalu, after the State Chief Secretary did not send hi the report as requested by the Centre.

NDA team calls for sterner action

The three-member NDA team led by Mr George Fernandes, former Defence Minister, has decided that the situation in Tamil Nadu calls for something more than the mere recall of the Governor. According to Mr V.K. Malhotra, MP and BJP Vice-President, one of the team members, there is no option but to take recourse to Article 356. The whole country was shocked by the events, and it was a "murder of democracy and the Constitution," he said.

Reliance willing to withdraw one set of cellular bids

Reliance is willing to withdraw one set of bids for fourth cellular licences in 15 circles, if so required by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). According to officials in the company, who finally admitted that they had placed two sets of similar bids for the fourth cellular licences — one under Reliance Communications Private Ltd, and the other under Reliable Internet Services Ltd — the move was only a precautionary measure.