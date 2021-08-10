Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Tata Power keen to buy Dabhol
The Tatas are interested in buying Enron’s Dabhol power project and “informal talks are on”. Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman of the group’s power company Tata Power, today said Tata Power will watch the developments on Enron’s Dabhol Power project closely and would “conceivably think of buying it if it makes sense for us”. Mr Tata was addressing shareholders of Tata Power at its annual general meeting. Mr Adi Engineer, Managing Director of the company, later told reporters that any formal discussions on Dabhol Power Co (DPC) would begin only after the legal problems related to the project were solved. “Informal talks are on,” he said, without revealing who the company was speaking to.
LIs to fourth cell operators on Aug 13
The Government is expected to offer letters of intent (LI) to the five successful bidder companies for the fourth cellular licence on Monday, August 13, after it received the entire Rs 1633.57 crore entry fee. These companies had successfully bid for 17 circles including four metro-cities. According to the terms and conditions, the companies were asked to deposit 20 per cent of their price by August 2, 2001 and the remaining 80 per cent by August 10, 2001.
SEBI for restrictions on promotion of NBFCs
The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) of India is of the view that the practice of corporates promoting a large number of non-banking finance companies (NBFCS) for investment purposes needs to be regulated. Highly-placed sources told Business Line that the capital market regulator has informed the Joint Parliamentary Committee probing the March 2001 stock scam that it is necessary to have a check on this line of activity of big corporate groups.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
Mental health issues, representation of women, and sustainability practices came to the fore at the biggest ...
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...