Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Tata Power keen to buy Dabhol

The Tatas are interested in buying Enron’s Dabhol power project and “informal talks are on”. Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman of the group’s power company Tata Power, today said Tata Power will watch the developments on Enron’s Dabhol Power project closely and would “conceivably think of buying it if it makes sense for us”. Mr Tata was addressing shareholders of Tata Power at its annual general meeting. Mr Adi Engineer, Managing Director of the company, later told reporters that any formal discussions on Dabhol Power Co (DPC) would begin only after the legal problems related to the project were solved. “Informal talks are on,” he said, without revealing who the company was speaking to.

LIs to fourth cell operators on Aug 13

The Government is expected to offer letters of intent (LI) to the five successful bidder companies for the fourth cellular licence on Monday, August 13, after it received the entire Rs 1633.57 crore entry fee. These companies had successfully bid for 17 circles including four metro-cities. According to the terms and conditions, the companies were asked to deposit 20 per cent of their price by August 2, 2001 and the remaining 80 per cent by August 10, 2001.

SEBI for restrictions on promotion of NBFCs

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) of India is of the view that the practice of corporates promoting a large number of non-banking finance companies (NBFCS) for investment purposes needs to be regulated. Highly-placed sources told Business Line that the capital market regulator has informed the Joint Parliamentary Committee probing the March 2001 stock scam that it is necessary to have a check on this line of activity of big corporate groups.