Twenty Years Ago Today: August 13

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Rs 25,000-crore fiscal deficit slippage likely
The Centre appears to be more or less reconciled to a one percentage point slippage in its fiscal deficit target of 4.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the current fiscal. According to senior Finance Ministry officials, under the “worst case” scenario, the Centre’s gross tax revenues would fall short of the Budget estimate by around Rs 16,000 crore. Of this, roughly Rs 6,000 crore would be on account of customs and Rs 4,000 crore each under the excise and direct taxes heads.
Panel favours TRAI-like body for Railways
The Rakesh Mohan panel on Indian Railways has pushed for a radical reforms package — encompassing strategic high growth, tariff re-balancing, corporatisation and revamp of the Railway Board, recast of railway accounts into company format prior to corporatisation, establishment of a regulatory authority on the lines of TRAI — to make it a financially-viable organisation. The recommendations in the final report on Indian Railways 'Policy imperatives for reinvention and growth," to be laid in Parliament shortly, are nevertheless on predictable lines.
'Evasion-prone' commodities come under microscope
The Finance Ministry has placed close to a dozen commodities — including cotton yarn, man-made fabrics, aerated water, tobacco products, cosmetics, motor vehicle parts and air- conditioners — in its internal watch-h'st of "evasion-prone" items, after a recent review of commodity-wise excise collection trends. The production trends, pattern of clearances and credit utilisation of units manufacturing these items will be under scrutiny, following reports of clandestine removal, misuse of Modvat credit and undervaluation.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...