Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Economic slowdown temporary, says PM

The Prime Minister, Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Wednesday said that the current economic slowdown was a "temporary phenomenon" and "there is no need to get too worried on this score because the fundamental indicators of India's economy are quite strong." In his customary Independence Day address to the nation, Mr Vajpayee said that inflation was under control, the country's foreign exchange reserves were at a record high and "our godowns are bursting with foodgrains."

Sinha to meet industrialists

The Finance Minister, Mr Yashwant Sinha, is set to renew meetings with select representatives of certain industry sectors to firm up the measures that may be required to address the current sluggishness in industrial growth. Informed industry sources said that a meeting has been convened on September 5 by the Finance Ministry to provide an opportunity for some of the industrialists to come up with fresh ideas for reversing the slowdown in the economy.

Krushi bank may go in for liquidation

Krushi Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd, the crisis-ridden Secunderabad-based bank, is likely to go in for liquidation since the other option suggested by the Reserve Bank of India — merger with another urban co-operative bank — is almost ruled out owing to the bank's large liabilities, according to RBI sources here. The apex bank directed the Andhra Pradesh Registrar of Co-Operative Societies (RoCS) on Tuesday to supersede the board of Krushi bank, appoint an administrator and consider either liquidation or merger with another urban co-operative bank.