Twenty Years Ago Today

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Thumbs down for rate cut plea
The Government and the Reserve Bank of India today turned down India Inc's plea for a further cut in interest rates to spur industrial growth, even as it held that pump-priming measures, amendments to labour laws, revival of stock markets and reforms in infrastructure sectors would help reverse the current economic slowdown.
US Exim bid to support Dabhol
The US Exim Bank today filed an intervention petition in the Mumbai High Court in support of Dabhol Power Company's petition in which it has challenged the jurisdiction of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). “The ERC Act does not confer any powers of adjudication or any jurisdiction upon respondent no 2 (MERC) in relation to (a) any dispute or difference arising out of or in connection with the PPA and or (b) those disputes and differences referred to arbitration by the petitioner...” the petition said.
Clean up act, PM tells India Inc
India Inc today got a dressing down from the Prime Minister, Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for stock market manipulations and poor standards of corporate governance. Captains of industry were warned that market irregularities, if unchecked, would only undermine public support for second-generation economic reforms. “I urge the business community to clean up its act and give a better account of itself, both to the Government and to the people. While we are reforming our system of governance, I would like you to reform your system of corporate governance,” Mr Vajpayee told the members of the reconstituted Advisory Council on Trade and Industry.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...