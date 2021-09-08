Twenty YEARS ago tODAY

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
New York Life to sell Bharti Cellular Stake
New York Life International Fund Mauritius Ltd (NYLIFML) will sell its holding in Bharti Cellular Ltd, controlled by the Mittals. NYLIFML is an associate company of New York Life International Inc of the US which has recently started life insurance business in India in collaboration with the Max group of companies. The stake will be taken over by Bharti Tele-Ventures Ltd (BTVL), the single largest shareholder of Bharti Cellular. This will increase Bharti Tele-Venture's stake in the company to 56 per cent.
FIs asked to find buyers for Dabhol foreign stake
The Government has asked domestic financial institutions (FIs) to open talks with prospective buyers for the foreign equity component in Dabhol Power Co (DPC). At a meeting chaired by the Finance Secretary, Mr Ajit Kumar, here, the domestic lenders have also been directed to revert to the Government with a blueprint for revival of the DPC which has been mired in controversy. The institutions have been given three weeks time to come up with a concrete plan for resolving the issue.
Ustad ad brews storm in the small tea cup
Owners of regional tea brands like Girnar, Society, along with eight others, have strongly criticised the recent advertisement campaign of Hindustan Lever's (HLL) Taj Mahal tea packets featuring the tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain. Mr P.O. Desai, Chairman of the Federation of All India Tea Traders' Associations' (FAITTA), an apex tea trader body in western India, told presspersons here that HLL was making "tall claims". Better quality tea compared to that of Taj Mahal may well be available in the market.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...