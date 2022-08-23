4 outstanding strategies that great leaders employ to deal with mistakes

All leaders are prone to mistakes. Being human entails making mistakes occasionally. But how a leader responds to such mistakes is what separates good leaders from great ones.

When you make a mistake, what are you modelling for the people around you? It's crucial to do it right since your team will be watching, and what they see will have an impact on how much faith they have in you as well as their connection with you.

Here are four quick yet effective methods to show excellent leadership when you mess up:

1. Acknowledge your mistakes

Never try to hide the truth or put the responsibility on someone else.

If you make a mistake, acknowledge it and admit it. It doesn't have to be a huge deal; just accept responsibility for what happened and move on.

Although insecure leaders may be concerned about seeming weak, hiding their mistakes makes them look worse and loses them respect. Acknowledging your mistakes increases respect from the people you lead and humanises your leadership.

2. Learn from your mistakes

Don't repeat your mistakes once you've learned from them. According to an old proverb, when you make the same mistake again, it is no longer a mistake but a choice. Great leadership requires taking calculated risks, attempting novel approaches, and taking large chances while exploring the boundaries of what is conceivable.

And the finest leaders are aware that being creative frequently entails violating the rules, making mistakes, and picking you up along the way. One of the finest ways to educate oneself is to attempt to comprehend one's blunders, which are among the best instructors.

3. Help others learn from your mistakes by teaching them about yours

When we can affirm or redefine who we are and what we believe, and when we can make decisions that allow others to benefit from our experiences—both positive and negative—these are the periods in our life when we feel we have the most power.

When you make mistakes, make a point of sharing your knowledge with others. This fosters relationships and trust. The finest leaders are the outstanding instructors, coaches, and mentors who lead by example after having already travelled a certain route.

4. Get over your mistakes

Action is a must for success. Successful people never stop; they make mistakes but never give up. Recognise how to use failure as a springboard to get past the past. You don't allow your mistakes to get you down, but you also don't let them consume you. Get up and move about.

You, like the rest of us, will make mistakes. However, if you manage them successfully, they may improve both your leadership and personal qualities.

The author is an executive leadership and career development coach. Views are personal