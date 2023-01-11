Amidst the raging debate on the Agnipath scheme launched for recruitment of young soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers, none of the policymakers seem to have contemplated similar employment scheme for technically educated youth in the state owned corporations.

There has been an abysmal shrinking of headcount in top listed PSUs in 2021-22.

Per the All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 report, there are 3,805 diploma level technical institutes such as Polytechnics.

Besides, engineering and technology is reportedly the fourth major stream with 37.27 lakh student enrolment.

In addition to this, there are a total of 14779 affiliated Industrial training institutes (ITI) and industrial training centres (ITC) as on January 1, 2021 being run under the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to provide training in various trades. Uttar Pradesh currently has the highest number of vocational training centres in the country with 3,202 ITIs followed by Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which have more than 1,000 ITIs.

Also the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has encouraged States to open skill universities.

States like Haryana and Rajasthan have taken the lead and opened Skill Universities.

ITIs and other skill-development institutes were established under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)’ scheme. It is a flagship initiative under MSDE implemented by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) with an approved outlay of ₹120 billion ($1.6 billion), primarily a skill development scheme for recognition and standardisation of skills to imbibe industry-specific skillset, helping the youth improve their standard of living and acquire a better livelihood.

However, the placement outcome does not augur well given the gap in number of placed and trained. Besides, Skill India campaign was also launched to train over 30 crore people by 2022. SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion Programme), with an allocation of ₹4,000 crore, proposes to help youngsters acquire market-worthy skills or venture into entrepreneurship. Numerous other initiatives such as National Skill Development, National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Skill Loan Scheme, Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Craftsman Training Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kaushalta Sampanna Hitgrahi Yozna (PM-Daksh), Rural India Skill etc. have been proposed.

Despite the slew of efforts, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) presents a dismal picture of employment. According to it, nearly 53 million Indians are underemployed including the large proportion of women, in addition to 7.91 per cent rate of unemployment. Recent figures see a marginal improvement. The NSSO data too present appalling picture of employment.

Helping PSUs

It is now imperative for the government to initiate “Udyampath”, a short-term employment scheme akin to Agnipath scheme, for the trained technical manpower in PSUs. This would indeed be a win-win situation both for the PSUs and the young aspirants looking for a career in technology and entrepreneurship.

On completion of their tenure, the manpower thus trained in different streams will have the potential either to get absorbed in private enterprises or become successful entrepreneurs to run their own independent businesses with the lump sum compensation they receive on their discharge. Trained and experienced “Udyamveers” emerging from such PSUs after their short stint, can contribute immensely in the Indian economy.

The writer teaches in the Department of Production and Industrial Engineering, MBM University Jodhpur. Views are personal