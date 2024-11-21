Saadat Hasan Manto authored License during the time of Partition. It narrates the tale of Niti, who, after falling in love, marries coachman Abbu. Following a series of unusual events, Abbu is incarcerated and eventually dies, leaving Niti both emotionally and financially devastated. To meet her financial needs, she rents out Abbu’s coach to other coachmen, but they frequently make inappropriate sexual advances and are inconsistent in their payments.

At this point, she opts to drive the coach herself to maintain her dignity, and she finds success in doing so. However, the coachman committee prohibits her from continuing this because she does not possess the required licence. Despite her protests, she is denied the chance to obtain a driver’s licence and is instead pushed towards a life in the prostitution industry to survive.

The other day on my way to work, I reserved a Blue Smart e-vehicle taxi. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the driver was a woman named Renu (name has been changed). Because I’m a woman myself, this allowed me to engage in conversation with her more easily. I learned from speaking with her that she had lost her husband to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving behind two children. Lacking a means of income, she decided to learn how to drive. After learning to drive, she obtained her license. For the last three years, she has been making a living by driving, proudly doing her best to provide for her children, and maintaining a respectable life.

The narrative called License and my experience with Renu prompted me to re-evaluate the journey of women’s liberation, from Niti to Renu. Women’s economic empowerment was reshaped by society and women, thanks to changes in policy and technology. This made me think about the creation of vehicles that can be operated by anyone, regardless of gender, as long as they acquire a licence, and that can assist women in achieving a respectable and decent life as drivers.

Digital advancements

Advancements in technology are among the key elements contributing to narrowing the gender gap in the workplace. This initiative has sought out tactics and actions that address the social disadvantages faced by women. The shift towards digitalisation further opens up fresh pathways for women’s economic empowerment. This presents a distinct chance to enhance the possibilities of flexible working conditions for all genders. Equal access to technology can greatly benefit women. Having access to technology is essential in our daily lives, and greater internet availability could lead to a transformative period for women, allowing them to find jobs, develop skills, pursue education, obtain funding, and reach markets.

Though the reality surrounding digital literacy reveals a concerning situation. According to a 2024 study by GSMA, mobile phone ownership in India highlights a significant digital gender disparity — only around 25 per cent of women own mobile phones, while 41 per cent of men do. Oxfam India’s research indicates that women are 33 per cent less likely than men to utilise mobile internet services. Furthermore, in rural regions, access to smart devices is even more limited, with the ownership and usage of digital devices continuing to be influenced by gender-based decisions in various Indian households.

The Oxfam report on the Digital Divide highlights that certain rural communities prohibit women from using mobile phones, claiming that such usage of technology would make them immoral, leading to a ban on their use, with no such restrictions on men. This brought to mind the coachman committee that prevented Niti from driving the coach by denying her a licence, yet permitting her towards joining the flesh trade.

Even though we strive for an equal society, countless Nitis still await their chance to become Renu. Taking decisive measures to successfully adopt technology and digitalisation can greatly enhance women’s empowerment and counteract the impact of archaic committees and community mandates.

The writer teaches economics at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Delhi University