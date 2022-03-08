A new feminist tax paradigm is needed

As the world celebrates the International Women's Day, it is clearer than ever that economic recovery will only happen through a profound paradigm shift. There is an urgent need to change the economic framework to move towards a caring and inclusive society that places gender equality at the centre and recognises the interdependence between people and the environment. This also requires a deep reform of taxation of multinationals and the richest in our society.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it clear that much of the work involved in maintaining the health and well-being of children, the elderly and other family members is done by women on an unpaid basis. Advancing gender equality makes it imperative to recognise, reduce and redistribute domestic and care work. This requires the establishment of quality public services such as nurseries, health centres and homes for the elderly. It is also necessary to invest in infrastructure such as drinking water, sanitation, and electricity. Such measures improve women's ability to enter the paid work force or to have time for productive activities or leisure.

But these efforts come at a cost. States, which have spent so much in response to the pandemic, must not only recover their resources but increase them to finance this turnaround. However, a renewed turn to fiscal austerity is already under way in many emerging and developing countries, even as the rich have never been richer. The combined wealth of all billionaires is now at an all-time high of $13.8 trillion. Meanwhile tax evasion and legal tax avoidance enable multinational corporations and rich individuals to pay lower tax rates than most workers.

The recent G20/ OECD global tax deal has not addressed unfair taxing rights that increase wealth for the super-rich by favoring multinationals and their headquarter jurisdictions largely in rich countries, at the expense of developing countries as market jurisdictions and FDI hosts as well as ordinary citizens everywhere. Thus, the global tax regime under the OECD deal continues to drive inequality between and within countries.

This is why we need a new fiscal pact: progressive tax systems must be designed, including fair taxation of women, and available fiscal resources must also be increased by combating tax avoidance and evasion. Multinationals and the super-rich who control them must pay their fair share of taxes, by increasing capital income taxes, rather than those on labour incomes.

When governments are failing to make wealthiest and rich companies pay their fair share, to address tax avoidance, and not to control hidden assets in tax havens or offshore, they are failing women. We need the courage to act now. Therefore, ICRICT is asking governments to take these four measures:

1) Create a national asset register, which should include publicly available information of ownership and valuation of relevant wealth, as the first step towards a global asset register as a network of national asset registries. The creation of asset registers would allow wealth inequality, include gender inequality in the distribution of wealth, to be measured and understood, facilitate well-informed public and policymaker discussions on the desired degree of inequality and support appropriate taxation to reduce the negative consequences of inequality.

2) Stop the secrecy surrounding offshore wealth by publishing summary data on overseas private wealth to enable all jurisdictions to adopt effective progressive wealth taxes on their residents and to be able to better monitor effective income tax rates on highest income taxpayers.

3) Apply higher corporate tax rates to large corporations in oligopolistic sectors with excess rates of return.

4) Adopt an ambitious effective minimum tax on multinationals, much higher than the 15 per cent agreed by the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework, and as close as possible to the 25 per cent that ICRICT advocates, to put an end to harmful tax competition between countries and reduce the incentive for multinationals to shift profits to tax havens. Revisit the G20/ OECD BEPS deal and distribute taxing rights fairly between rich economies and developing countries to reflect the principle of taxation of multinationals’ profits where they are made, with the central role in tax norm setting at the legitimate, inclusive forum of the UN.