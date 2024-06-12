Overseas direct investments (ODIs) are governed by the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules 2022, Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations 2022, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Directions 2022 (collectively, ODI laws). The objective behind the regulatory scrutiny on ODI is to ensure that investments made abroad serve legitimate business purposes.

An important consideration plaguing overseas investments is the issue of “round tripping” transactions — where investments are routed back to India through intermediary foreign entities.

Indian regulators have sought to bring about more clarity on understanding what constitutes round tripping and what is permitted under it.

Historically, the RBI has frowned upon round-tripping transactions where an Indian resident makes a financial commitment to a foreign entity that intends to invest in an Indian entity. There is apprehension that such structures or transactions may not be genuine and deviate from the intended legislative intent, potentially being used to exploit, circumvent, or evade regulatory requirements. Although the ODI laws do not explicitly define what round tripping is, the principal tenets have been incorporated into the legislation.

Indian residents making ODI transactions should be mindful of investing in a foreign entity which, at the time of receiving investment from the Indian resident or anytime thereafter, directly or indirectly, invests in an Indian entity which directly or indirectly results in a structure with more than two layers of subsidiaries.

Although there still is some ambiguity on whether the restriction on the two layers of subsidiaries encompasses any subsidiary within India, prevailing market practices suggest that the limitation applies solely to foreign entities and their respective subsidiaries before the transaction enters the Indian regulatory landscape.

This particular structure is allowed through the automatic route without any specific approval required from the RBI, subject to applicable foreign exchange control conditions.

Illustrations

For instance, consider a scenario where a foreign entity “A”, functioning as a holding company with control over its Indian wholly-owned subsidiary “B”, and is in the process of raising funds and seeking financial commitments from an Indian entity “C”.

In this scenario, if entity C commits funds to entity A, which in turn makes a downstream investment into its wholly-owned subsidiary B, the structure involves only one layer of intermediary subsidiary, thus compliant with the ODI laws.

On the other hand, an impermissible structure would entail the foreign entity A, not only directing the financial commitment into its wholly-owned subsidiary B, but also routing it through an additional offshore wholly-owned subsidiary “D”. Subsequently, D invests in another offshore wholly-owned subsidiary “E”, before making a downstream investment into the Indian entity C.

This structure exceeds the rule of two intermediary layers of subsidiaries and falls under round-tripping restrictions, rendering it impermissible under the ODI laws.

In conclusion, the shift in legislative intent towards accommodating transactions is promising, reflecting an alignment with evolving business and market dynamics. This shift validates legitimate bona fide, legal, and genuine transactions that necessitate a round-tripping structure because of business and market requirements.

Rangarajan is Partner, and Sengupta and Basani are Associates, at Khaitan & Co. Views are personal