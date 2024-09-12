The world is moving towards nutraceutical products and many traditional Indian spices are now in global nutraceutical value chains. One such example is that of turmeric, scientifically known as Curcuma longa.

Turmeric has been integral part of India’s culture, cuisine, and traditional medicine, like Ayurveda and Unani, for centuries due to its preventive, therapeutic and curative properties. As global consumers increasingly embrace holistic health practices, turmeric has gained prominence in the nutraceutical market.

Its main bioactive compound, curcumin, is widely used as a potent nutraceutical ingredient, in a variety of products, from curcumin capsules/tablets to golden milk or teas and functional smoothies. Major companies, both domestic as well as multinational, have incorporated turmeric into their product lines, further expanding its global reach.

Curcumin, known as the “wonder drug of life”, has numerous health benefits, such as healing wounds, an antidiabetic, antiangiogenic, antithrombotic, antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antiseptic, antiallergic, and antiviral agent. India is the largest producer of turmeric, globally. In FY2023-24, around 3.05 lakh hectares of land was under turmeric cultivation, producing over 12.21 lakh tonnes and more than 75 per cent of global production. More than 30 varieties of turmeric are cultivated, each with different levels of curcumin.

Many varieties, like Salem, Armoor, Sudarshana, etc., have less than 4 per cent curcumin content, with the curcumin content varying across Geographic Indication (GI) products, ranging from 2.5-4.5 per cent in Erode Manjal (Tamil Nadu), 3.45 per cent in Sangli (Maharashtra), to 6.12 per cent in Waigon (Maharashtra) and 6.8-7.5 per cent in Lakadong (Meghalaya). Varieties like Blue Turmeric (kali haldi), grown in Andhra Pradesh, possesses significant medicinal properties, making it valuable for nutraceuticals companies.

The challenges

Today, the production of high-curcumin content quality turmeric is limited, with India producing less than 10 per cent of the global need. We are unable to supply the quality required by global importers due to three key factors:

Lack of standardisation and implementation of good agriculture practices (GAP): The fragmented farms with small-scale farmers employing traditional methods, results in a lack of standardisation in cultivation practices, lack of implementation good practices. This has led to inconsistent quality and lower curcumin levels. High use of pesticides, insecticides and lead in soil, etc., can lead to product rejections by importers.

Gaps in access to inputs: Indian farmers are facing difficulties in accessing the right quality of seeds and inputs at competitive prices. There is a need for more R&D to develop region-specific high-curcumin content turmeric, improve cultivation practices and develop more efficient processing techniques.

Inadequate post-harvest processing: Post-harvest processes, including cleaning, drying, and curing, play a pivotal role in determining the final quality of turmeric. Inefficient practices during this stage can result in contamination, curcumin content loss, and product degradation.

To maintain leadership position in production and exports, India must transition from being a primary supplier of raw turmeric for food, dye, etc., to become a leader in high-value/high-curcumin content turmeric products. This strategic shift necessitates a focus on quality, innovation, branding, and the development of value-added products.

To capitalise on the growing nutraceutical market, the key initiatives needed include providing farmers with inputs, training and knowledge for high-curcumin varieties, investing in post-harvest infrastructure, R&D, certification and branding, sustainability and ethical practices, addressing bioavailability challenges, and leveraging GI tags for turmeric varieties. These measures can bolster India’s position in the turmeric value chain.

Mukherjee is Professor; and Khanna is Research Assistant, ICRIER