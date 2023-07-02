The race to harness the power of quantum has become a defining battleground between global superpowers, China and the United States, as quantum technologies offer unprecedented advantages in various sectors.

For now, the US maintains superiority in quantum technology. But China is gaining momentum, already leading in the development of quantum communications and total number of quantum technology patents.

The main fight among the countries will start when the quantum computers come in the picture of cracking encryption and accessing cross- border data. This is where the need for the democratisation of quantum computers takes a bigger role.

Quantum mission

India will be the sixth country to form a quantum mission after the US, Austria, Finland, France and China.

The country launched National Quantum Mission (NQM) in 2020. With a budget allocation of ₹8,000 crore, the NQM is expected to have far-reaching benefits for sectors such as communication, healthcare, finance, energy, drug design, and space applications.

India has modest capabilities already. This includes a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link covering 100 km between Prayagraj and Vindhyachalm, demonstrated by scientists from DRDO and IIT-Delhi.

While much of the focus of NQM is centered on scientific research, the very fact that India launched a dedicated national mission to expedite quantum research is in itself an indication of New Delhi’s strategic perspective. Indian Army has set up a Quantum Computing Lab, backed by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) of India.

Cybersecurity

In an increasingly dynamic global security environment, quantum technology will emerge as a major frontier in cybersecurity. By embracing its potential and fostering collaboration with international partners, India should leverage the NQM’s capacity-building initiatives and strengthen its security posture in the quantum realm.

India must develop its quantum technologies soon, not just to solve the domestic issues but also to guard the nation from foreign security threats.