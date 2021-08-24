Balance e-comm rules

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The e-commerce sector is charting a new trajectory for our society’s business-economic ambitions. The high share of technology companies in the list of top 10 companies globally is a reflection of that.
In the case of India, proliferation of food-delivery, cab-hailing, e-commerce, online-travel-aggregators etc. has created lakhs of white-collar, blue-collar jobs and propelled immense opportunities for restaurants, MSMEs, artisans in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
According to IBEF Industry Snapshot, the Indian e-commerce sector is expected to surpass the US to become the second largest e-commerce market in the world by 2034. Indian e-commerce sector may reach $99 billion by 2024 from $30 billion in 2019, expanding at a 27 per cent CAGR.This rapid growth has the potential to transform India’s massive MSME sector, by digitising their offerings and enabling their access to pan-India and global markets.
Acknowledging the economic impact of e-commerce marketplaces, it becomes important to take a balanced and consultative approach for developing regulations for the sector, to promote the sector’s growth.
The government has sought comments of stakeholders on the amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules. The proposed amendments have attempted to improve consumer protection on e-commerce platforms, by seeking more visibility on Grievance Redressal mechanisms, curbing practices of mis-representation and mis-selling of goods and services, and provisions for improved-dedicated compliance with authorities.
Ensuring the rights and protection for consumers on online platforms/marketplaces is of great importance. To its credit the Ministry of Consumer Affairs released dedicated rules last year for protecting Consumer Rights on e-commerce platforms. The latest amendments proposed may be seen as a continuation of that. The amendments, however, have also proposed to regulate areas which may not strictly fall under the ambit of Consumer Protection laws, and which are long-standing issues of the sector which ought to be dealt via an e-commerce policy or under the respective laws.
The proposed amendments have sought to prohibit “Flash Sales” or “back-to-back” sales by e-commerce marketplaces.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs stated that such sales are being curbed as “they ultimately limit customer choice and increases prices.” The proposed clause requires clarity on the nature of sales the government is intending to curb. Furthermore, promotion of sales as a concept is consumer friendly which enable consumers’ access to products and services at attractive prices — therefore it remains to be seen how such sales may be harmful to consumers.
Sales also play a valuable role in supporting MSME sellers; however, it’s equally important to ensure that such sales do not impinge the rights of other participants in the market — therefore, it may be prudent to consult the market participants, and effectively deal with the subject under the proposed e-commerce policy.
The rules have also proposed to stop e-commerce marketplaces from listing Associated Enterprises as sellers on the platform. It needs a closer examination to understand whether sales by an ‘Associated Party’ may have an anti-consumer impact, and therefore needs to be curbed under the Consumer Protection Act. There is also a need to consult stakeholders on some of the unintended impact of such a provision.
The Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules are of immense importance for securing rights of citizens on online platforms and marketplaces. Hence they must be amended after looking at all aspects of the proposal in consultation with the stakeholders, especially the consumers for whom this is intended.
The writer is Advisor, Primus Partners and former Secretary DPIIT, Government of India
