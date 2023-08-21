Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is causing box office sensation, surpassing $537 million in earnings. The movie delves into feminism, patriarchy, and existential crisis, sparking discussions on important real-life issues.

To summarise the movie, Barbie and Ken are thoroughly enjoying themselves in the vibrant and seemingly flawless realm of Barbie Land.

Nevertheless, upon receiving an opportunity to enter the actual world, they swiftly uncover both the pleasures and challenges of coexisting with human beings.

Feminism is perhaps the most political of words in today’s world. Feminism is, “the belief in social, economic, and political equality of the sexes,” as per Britannica.

The movie portrays a critical angle that has been the demand of feminists: to be understood.

One of the main characters of the film, actress America Ferrera, says, “I’m just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us.”

It needs to be noted that feminism isn’t about women surpassing men. It isn’t about Ken being confined to serving beer or trying to spend quality time with Barbie. (In Barbie land, Ken is just an object with no real power.)

Objectifying women

This is where the concept of objectification comes in. The male gaze has been subject to much criticism, and it should be for men through their gaze make women their objects of desire. But the same should be applied to the way Barbie looks at Ken too.

In the Barbie land, the women are in ruling positions of authority, while the men just chill. This leads to a misrepresented concept that women can succeed only when there is zero competition from men.

The film explores an intriguing aspect where Ken, influenced by real-world patriarchy, attempts to exert control in Barbie Land. He brainwashes the women, leading to their objectification. Fortunately, Barbie becomes aware of societal pressures on women through Ferrera’s speech.

Additionally, when Barbie Land provides representation for men, the women deliberately avoid granting them equal representation, mirroring real-world dynamics.

It seems amidst the message of patriarchy and matriarchy, equality takes a back seat.