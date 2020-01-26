Below the line

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Gujarat shows the mirror
Recently, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry held its first conclave to give a boost to the country’s natural gas sector. Though energy ministers from most States did not participate in the National Conclave on Emerging Opportunities in Natural Gas Sector, Gujarat’s Energy Minister, Saurabh Patel, did some plain-speak.
He red-flagged moves by Indian Oil to usurp high-value gas consumers by deploying liquefied natural gas trucks and leaving the cost-intensive infrastructure development task to Gujarat Gas. Patel also pointed that the centralisation process for getting approvals found much appreciation. Patel’s frank and sharp criticism did earn him applause from the audience, and brought some life to an otherwise dull event.
Management hiccup
If the lack of enthusiasm from the States at the National Conclave on Emerging Opportunities in Natural Gas Sector was not enough, adding to the woes was the lack of coordination among the managers of the event.
State Energy Ministers who were present were found hurrying away after the conclave ended. But most didn’t know where to turn as the protocol officers assigned to them were not to be tracked.
Going by the chatter in Indian Oil circles, there was a major coordination lapse which led to this situation. Over lunch, one official was overheard saying to the other that there seemed to be no coordination officers for each of the State ministers.
Green signal
The buzz in the corridors of power is that insurance regulator IRDAI has given its nod for a hike in the FDI limit in the insurance sector in the upcoming Budget.
However, in its recommendation to the Finance Ministry on the issue of “control”, it was silent on whether to retain or remove the existing stipulation that key management persons should be Indian, it is learnt. Tricky slope this!
Quality not our business
A Central government official who was auditing the quality of education across States went to a school in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and asked fifth-grade kids to subtract 18 from 31. He noticed that 50 per cent of the kids could not solve the sum.
He later went to the district magistrate and askedwhy the administration does not monitor quality of lessons imparted to children. To this, the magistrate quipped that it was for the first time that someone had ever asked for the quality to be monitored.
He further said that the government was only interested in understanding that the money released by the exchequer had been spent, but the quality of service imparted was never checked.
A Twitter spat
Over the past few years, the former governor of Mizoram, Swaraj Kaushal — also the husband of the now deceased senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj — had won lot of admirers with his wisecracks and funny one-liners in Twitterdom. Much to his followers’ delight, after a short hiatus, he is active again on the social media platform, with his Twitter exchanges peppered with anecdotes, motivational quotes and commentary about life in general.
Though his candid tweets usually evoke admiration, this week it also raised eyebrows. As a war of words between actors Anupam Kher and Naseerudin Shah hit the spotlight, Swaraj took to Twitter to rebuke Shah calling him “an ungrateful” and “disillusioned” man.
Swaraj seems unfazed to the reactions his words evoked, and has nonchalantly continued with his tweets and exchanges with his admirers.
Our Delhi Bureau
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Amid selling pressure at higher levels, the benchmark indices trimmed losses last week
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...