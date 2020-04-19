below the line

No mask, no fuel

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association has started an interesting campaign, “No Mask No Fuel”, to protect both petrol pump attendees and consumers.

“All retail outlets across the country have decided not to fill those vehicles whose owners or drivers come to the petrol pump without masks,” said Ajay Bansal, president of the Association. This is in the interest of the petrol pump attendees as well as the consumers, he said, adding “It shall be mandatory. This is for our own safety. You protect us, we’ll protect you.” Sounds like there’s no room for negotiation here.

Misunderstanding?

A rather odious office memorandum drafted by the Department of Consumer Affairs attracted undue media attention early last week, following which Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ordered its withdrawal and sought a clarification on the circular.

The memo, dated April 13, asked “all officers/officials who are unwilling (sic) to continue in this Department may intimate the same to Establishment Section by 20th April so that necessary action may be taken to relieving them.”

The clarification issued by the department subsequently claimed that the memo was withdrawn “in view of the ambiguity of the language”. It also said that the memo was actually meant to compile the list of staff who are unable to come to office for medical or other valid reasons during the extended period of the lockdown, and that there was no need to read much into it.

Reports in a section of the media, however, wondered whether the circular was a result of a running internal feud between a senior officer and some subordinates in the department.

Don’t forget to pay your bill!

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant countrywide lockdown is prompting businesses to bring out their innovative best for client engagement. Sample this: BSES Rajdhani — a private electricity distributor in Delhi — has engaged third party collection agents, who over the past week, have meticulously called several residential customers to check when they would be paying their electricity bills.

While some got offended, many households in the capital felt thrilled that they have a caring electricity distributor who promptly reminds them about payments ahead of the due date. The effort is praiseworthy as seldom do they get a call from a service provider to remind them about payments, they noted.

Some hacks pointed out that this earnest attention of the discom towards retail consumers may have been prompted by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which has blown a hole in its balance sheet.

Anyway, this is a great strategy that state-owned discoms would do well to replicate in these Covid-19 times, when their revenues from commercial establishments have become virtually zilch.

Generous contribution

Hear this: taxmen have been ‘requested’ to pay back part of their salary to the government for the entire fiscal (April 2020-March 2021). According to a circular issued by the Revenue Department, Finance Ministry, it has been decided to appeal to all officers and staff of the Department to contribute one day’s salary every month till March 2021 to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief to Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) Fund to aid the government’s effort to fight Covid-19.

It has also said that if anyone has objection, he/she can inform the salary department. Initially, some of officers thought that it is a fake circular but soon came to know that it is genuine.

Our Delhi Bureau