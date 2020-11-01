Below the line

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
The US’s determination to name and shame China for its various alleged misdeeds, including spreading the Covid-19 virus globally and posing a military threat to India, was made evident by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper during their recent visit to New Delhi. What they did not seem to be prepared for, however, was India’s equal determination in not wanting to name China in public statements throughout the India-US 2+2 Dialogue.
What was most intriguing was the controversy over whether Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had actually made a statement on India being challenged by reckless aggression on its northern borders at the 2+2 Dialogue, which was initially part of a transcript released by the US Department of State and was reported by the media.
India refused to have anything to do with the statement when prodded by the media on it.
Interestingly, the controversial line was later removed by the US State Department from the transcript.
While India’s cautious approach on China might have disappointed Pompeo, what needs to be understood is that New Delhi needs to continue to weigh its steps carefully while dealing with the country. Selective assurances given by Washington on its support to India against China are welcome but the necessity to keep tensions with neighbours under control is also important.
Keeping in touch, digitally
Covid has changed our outlook for sure. It appears digital communication is not only for work, but also key to staying in touch when we’re apart in personal relationships, too. An interesting study by Snap Inc — its second Global Friendship study — interviewing 30,000 people across 16 countries to explore how the Covid pandemic and global issues have impacted friendship showed that four out of five of friends say they relied on digital communication to stay connected through the lockdown in India (87 per cent).
For many, those conversations have been deeper, rather than focussing on surface-level topics (76 per cent). The pandemic has further accelerated the importance of digital connections in India with nearly 91 per cent saying that they have helped friends maintain their relationship, regardless of age.
This is much higher as compared to the global average.
Babus now to fight pollution
So, ‘babus are going to suggest ways to fight air pollution in Delhi,’ remarked a young but prominent lawyer, tongue firmly in cheek.
The legal eagle, who has been fighting many an environment-related cases, was referring to the recent ordinance to constitute a Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.
“It looks like a veritable officials’ club,” he said referring to the fact that the ordinance does not insist on members having experience or expertise in dealing with air pollution.
According to the proposed composition, 10 out of 18 members of the Commission are Joint Secretary or above level officials, leaving three seats each for technical experts and representatives of NGOs. There would also be a representative each from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Indian Space Research Organisation.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
