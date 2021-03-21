Below the line

Gender bender

The decision of Lathika Subhash, president of the Kerala unit of Mahila Congress, to tonsure her head in protest against her party's decision to deny her a seat to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections created ripples not just within the Congress but in other parties, too.

Soon after this incident both Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul pulled up the State party leadership. They apparently reminded the Kerala unit that the decision to announce candidates was taken after an assurance from the State party set-up that all discussions at various levels were over. But the Kerala unit decided to stick by their decision.

The next day, CPI leader Annie Raja also questioned the leaders of all the fronts in Kerala for their inability to field more women candidates.

Subhash has now decided to to contest as an independent. Her brave decision received support and solidarity even from her opponents.

Of low degree

Into the fourth day of counting for the two graduate constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council, the result still eludes. It looks to be a nail-biting finish with the authorities removing about 120 candidates from the fray in the elimination process.

The topic of the discussion now in Telangana is not about who is going to win the poll, but it is the mounting number of invalid votes. Also the total number of votes polled would make one’s jaw drop.

In each constituency, there are over 21,000 votes that were marked invalid. Considering the small base of votes (only registered graduates are allowed to vote), the number of invalid votes is considerable. Of the five lakh votes in each constituency comprising three districts, only 3.58 lakh votes are polled.

Worse still, some graduates scribbled things like ‘I Love You’, while others signed the ballot papers. That graduates do not care to vote properly is a reflection of the quality of our higher education.

Scrapped!

The recent automobile scrappage policy announcement got two top officials of the same company making two different comments — one on behalf of the auto-maker and the other on behalf of the whole industry. While the chairman of the company raised questions on why a company should give 5 per cent discount on purchase of new vehicle, the Managing Director, representing an industry body, welcomed the move. When the industry body realised the mix up, later in the evening, it sent a fresh statement, removing the president’s name from the release.

FOMO is real

It’s not only millennials who are worried about FOMO or the ‘Fear Of Missing Out’. Conversations with bankers and fintech companies in recent weeks seems to show that FOMO is a very real thing for them as well when it comes to applying for a licence for a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) for retail payments. Many in the industry feel that it is difficult to understand how the NUE will pan out but say that if licences are being given, then there is no harm in applying for them. They can figure out how to go about it once things get finalised in the next 12 to 18 months.

A T-shirt storm

A T-shirt caused a storm in the Gujarat Assembly. A Congress MLA from Somnath, Vimal Chudasama, had to face the Speaker’s ire when he attended the House proceedings in blue jeans and black T-shirt. Speaker Rajendra Trivedi objected to his T-shirt, with 'Free Spirit' printed on it, and asked the MLA to change into “acceptable clothing”. This led to a furore with the MLA asking whether there was any specific written dress code for the House. While ordering the marshals to evict the adamant MLA, the Speaker said, “just because you are an MLA, doesn't mean you can walk into the House in any outfit. There is a protocol…. This isn't a playground or you are not on a vacation.” Our Bureaus