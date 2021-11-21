Below the line

Of politicians and acting

How good an actor a politician should be to become a successful one? In order to become a good politician, he needs to have good acting skills, says Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu.

Speaking at a digital media event recently, he said he admires Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a politician. Even before KTR acknowledged his compliment, Sudheer Babu said in order to become a good politician (like KTR), one needs to be a good actor, sending the audience into peals of laughter and leaving the TRS leader with an embarrassing smile.

Sudheer then explained that like a good actor steps into a character and forgets about himself completely, a politician should also find himself in others’ shoes in order to solve their problems.

A relieved Minister nodded in agreement.

Cheer for tipplers

Despite initial apprehensions, liquor has become substantially cheaper in Bengal. With the state government implementing a new tax structure beginning November 16, IMFL including some of the other branded offerings in brown spirits & white spirits are now cheaper.

The benefit though is mostly at the 750 ml pack sizes. However, despite the reduction, many restaurants, bars and pubs in Kolkata are yet to bring down/revise prices. The officials here say, that price reduction will happen only after they exhaust their existing stocks — which were purchased at higher prices during the festive season. Meanwhile, store owners are a happy lot.

Premium liquor and brands in the Prestige and above categories are already flying off shelves, there's no stopping that. Memes have also come up now, which says: “Liquor cheaper than petrol in Bengal. So drink. And don't drive”.

Meme fest

The prolonged wait for the heavily-oversubscribed (338 times) LatentView Analytics IPO allotment sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

While many subscribers expressed their disappointment through funny memes, the company CEO Rajan Sethuraman said things are no better for his own family.

“My wife and son applied for the IPO but both didn't get the allotment. LatentView is a long-time growth story and there will lot of opportunity for diligent investors in the coming years.”

When ‘Padmas’ meet

Recently two Padma Sri awardees from coastal Karnataka were in news — Tulasi Gowda and Harekala Hajabba. The 77-year-old Tulasi Gowda, a tribal woman from Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district, has planted more than 30,000 saplings in the forest and known for her knowledge on forests.

The 65-year-old Hajabba, an orange seller from Mangaluru, had spent the money he earned from selling oranges on the roads of Mangaluru to build a government school in his village Harekala. After receiving the award in Delhi, Tulasi Gowda, who was on her way back home in Ankola, decided to visit the school in Hajabba’s village. The lady, who takes care of plants, also decided to nurture education. Gowda donated a part of the prize money she got from the Padma award to the government school built by Hajabba. Our Bureaus