Below the line

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Of politicians and acting
How good an actor a politician should be to become a successful one? In order to become a good politician, he needs to have good acting skills, says Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu.
Speaking at a digital media event recently, he said he admires Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao as a politician. Even before KTR acknowledged his compliment, Sudheer Babu said in order to become a good politician (like KTR), one needs to be a good actor, sending the audience into peals of laughter and leaving the TRS leader with an embarrassing smile.
Sudheer then explained that like a good actor steps into a character and forgets about himself completely, a politician should also find himself in others’ shoes in order to solve their problems.
A relieved Minister nodded in agreement.
Cheer for tipplers
Despite initial apprehensions, liquor has become substantially cheaper in Bengal. With the state government implementing a new tax structure beginning November 16, IMFL including some of the other branded offerings in brown spirits & white spirits are now cheaper.
The benefit though is mostly at the 750 ml pack sizes. However, despite the reduction, many restaurants, bars and pubs in Kolkata are yet to bring down/revise prices. The officials here say, that price reduction will happen only after they exhaust their existing stocks — which were purchased at higher prices during the festive season. Meanwhile, store owners are a happy lot.
Premium liquor and brands in the Prestige and above categories are already flying off shelves, there's no stopping that. Memes have also come up now, which says: “Liquor cheaper than petrol in Bengal. So drink. And don't drive”.
Meme fest
The prolonged wait for the heavily-oversubscribed (338 times) LatentView Analytics IPO allotment sparked a meme fest on Twitter.
While many subscribers expressed their disappointment through funny memes, the company CEO Rajan Sethuraman said things are no better for his own family.
“My wife and son applied for the IPO but both didn't get the allotment. LatentView is a long-time growth story and there will lot of opportunity for diligent investors in the coming years.”
When ‘Padmas’ meet
Recently two Padma Sri awardees from coastal Karnataka were in news — Tulasi Gowda and Harekala Hajabba. The 77-year-old Tulasi Gowda, a tribal woman from Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district, has planted more than 30,000 saplings in the forest and known for her knowledge on forests.
The 65-year-old Hajabba, an orange seller from Mangaluru, had spent the money he earned from selling oranges on the roads of Mangaluru to build a government school in his village Harekala. After receiving the award in Delhi, Tulasi Gowda, who was on her way back home in Ankola, decided to visit the school in Hajabba’s village. The lady, who takes care of plants, also decided to nurture education. Gowda donated a part of the prize money she got from the Padma award to the government school built by Hajabba. Our Bureaus
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...