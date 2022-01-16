Below the line

Parth Jindal, the scion of JSW Group has come out with an innovative idea to promote electric vehicle usage. He recently tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urging him to consider exempting toll on electric vehicles to make it more attractive to the end consumer. This would go a long way in increasing adoption and hence in reducing pollution, he said.

The JSW Group recently gave an incentive of ₹3 lakh to employees for purchasing two and four-wheel electric vehicles as part of its green initiative.

To stay muted

A basic human problem is not knowing when to speak and when not to speak. This problem is manifesting in the virtual world too, in a different way.

Muting and unmuting during virtual meetings is a big problem. This is what happened recently when an order was pronounced at the Madras High Court. After the Judge read the order summary, he asked the applicant's advocate if he wants to say something. The advocate kept talking but none could hear as his mic was in mute. The judge and others kept telling the advocate to unmute the mic but he could not do so. Exasperated, the judge finally said he will give two weeks to file an appeal. However, the advocate showed three fingers to convey that he wants three weeks time. The judge understood and gave three weeks time!

God only knows

Over a fortnight has passed since the term of the Acting NFRA Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, who is the current CCI Chairman holding additional charge at NFRA, ended on December 31. There is no official word yet as to whether Gupta's term at NFRA has been extended or not. There is neither an order to this effect nor has any government order appointing a new person made public, noted a member of the CA fraternity, lamenting "God Only Knows" about the vacuum at the NFRA top. Gupta was in end September 2021 given additional charge as NFRA Chief for period of three months from October 1.

Congress blues

The recent fracas surrounding the stalled Congress padayatra in Karnataka -- after a High Court rap, intervention from high command and growing Covid cases -- has again highlighted the internal divisions within India's Grand Old Party.

The padayatra was primarily a show of strength by the DK brothers. While DK Shivakumar is the KPCC President, younger brother DK Suresh is the sole Congress MP elected in the State. The resourceful DK brothers wanted to use the padayatra to cement Shivakumar's claim to the CM's chair, as and when the party returned to power.

However, former CM Siddaramiah, still the most popular face of Congress in the State, is loathe to give up his claim. Which is why when the padayatra finally ground to a halt, BJP and JDS leaders claimed that more than the government, Siddaramiah was happier. Siddaramiah had also skipped a part of the padayatra claiming ill-health. For the record though, Congress leaders maintain that there are no internal differences and once Covid situation improves they will resume the padayatra.

Nothing political about it

Popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi was caught on the back foot last week when rumours on his political reentry spread like wildfire. What triggered the rumours was his meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a bete noire of the actor's younger actor-brother and President of Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan.

The meeting was to discuss the tussle between the film industry and the AP Government over the issue of ticket prices. But, the rumour mill was buzzing with Chiranjeevi being offered Rajya Sabha seat to put his brother in a spot. To accept Jagan's offer would mean a blow for Pawan Kalyan, who is planning to contest against the ruling party.

But Chiranjeevi quickly put to rest the rumour. He came out with a tweet, clarifying that there was no such offer and that there was no question of he making a political reentry.