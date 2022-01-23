Below the Line

BusinessLine all the way

Devas-Antrix deal is hogging the headlines, after the Supreme Court paved the way for winding up the company. This entire episode has given the Hindu BusinessLine a new recognition. According to sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged that it was BusinessLine which broke the news and followed up very prominently during 2010-2012. She also said that armed with what this newspaper reported she went for her first big press conference as BJP spokesperson. Now, she is back to address media on this issue as a Finance Minister.

‘Main Hoon Na’

In a recent event organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry, one of the members pointed out to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the issue of low availability of ATMs in many tea garden areas both in Assam and West Bengal. This, he said, forces owners to pay the workers in cash.

Goyal, who assured to resolve the issue, wasted no time. He was quick to call the State Bank of India Chairman even while he put the ongoing virtual interaction on mute. After the call, which lasted for a couple of minutes, he informed the members that the issue would be looked into by the bank and that the Chairman has assured setting up of more mobile ATMs and micro ATMs at the sites.

Casio politics

Casinos are the new buzzword in Andhra Pradesh politics now, thanks to Sankranti festivities in Gudivada, a sleepy town in Krishna district. Politics in Andhra suddenly woke up to visuals of a casino being run by some Russian women. The fact that the function hall where the casino was held belonged to a Minister in the State, Kodali Nani, added fuel to fire.

Even as the opposition demanded action against the Minister who was allegedly behind the unlawful festivities in his function hall, Nani offered to `self-immolate himself’ if the allegations are proven true. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also come under criticism for `bringing Goan culture and Gudivada’, tarnishing the image of Andhra culture.

Water for marketing

Summer is slowly setting in Chennai, and demand for water storage is increasing. Realising this, a distributor/agent of Airtel had a novel idea to woo customers by providing them a plastic tub for migrating from other networks. About a dozen tubs were displayed in the temporary stall of Airtel on the roadside. This caught the attention of passers-by, who were curious to know what the offer was all about. A good freebie to woo customers.

Spotting an entrepreneur

Late TA Pai, former Chairman and Managing Director of Syndicate Bank, was known for his ability to nurture entrepreneurs when he was heading the bank. Quoting an instance of the 1960s when Pai was heading the bank, HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, said late Dhirubhai Ambani had sought a ₹2 lakh loan from Syndicate Bank during Pai’s tenure as CMD of the bank.

Though the board of the bank rejected his application at that point of time as there was no security for the loan, TA Pai said he would stand as security for the loan. Speaking at the Centenary celebration of TA Pai at Manipal recently, Ballal said Pai was of the opinion the young entrepreneur (Dhirubhai Ambani) needed to be supported, and sanctioned the loan in spite of the board opposing it. Ballal said the outcome of that decision is seen now with the Ambani’ group providing jobs to many people and helping create numerous entrepreneurs.

Our Bureaus