Below the line

A Breath of fresh air

For many corporate professionals, the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, who comes with varied corporate working experience, as the new SEBI Chief is godsend. Some even contend that bringing a non-IAS on board as the SEBI Chief is one of the best things to have ever happened in SEBI’s 30-year history!

Buch is beginning her innings with a lot of promise, a strong reputation of not being prejudiced against corporates and as one who had earlier written orders (as a Wholetime member) with full understanding of securities law.

According to capital market watchers, Buch’s corporate background will ensure“both empathy and sympathy” towards corporates. ‘Empathy’ was certainly not an attribute seen among bureaucrats who had so far occupied the top post at SEBI, say many corporate professionals!

The much-awaited LIC IPO

The much anticipated SEBI approval to the mega LIC IPO is expected on Monday or latest by this week end. The approval would pave the way for the government to file the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). But in the RHP, the government will have to indicate the IPO’s launch date, which could be a tricky issue

Faced with the Russia-Ukraine war, the government is in two minds on whether to go ahead with the IPO or push its launch by a couple of months.

Given that this week will have several market moving events — UP elections results and LIC IPO launch date decision, economy watchers will have to brace up for more volatility in the financial markets. The US Fed meeting on March 15, is also something to be factored in by the investors. So how will the investors play the market this week?

Pat for TN business houses

Tamil Nadu Industries Secretary S Krishnan was all praise for the State’s business houses on their accurate planning while giving an investment proposal to the government. For example, they come with plans to invest ₹1,232 crore exactly — not a rupee more or less. Investors from other States or countries usually give a ballpark number which is within a range. However, an investor within Tamil Nadu will give the specific number; the location; the precise number of people to be employed. This shows perfect planning and the time they have spent on the drawing board and their ability to implement it.

What they seek in terms of incentives is not very large — just about what the policy offers. The only thing they want is facilitation and to ensure that the clearances are received on time. “Fundamentally, they are telling us — government agencies, you please take a step back and allow us to do what we need to do,” Krishnan said at the CII Tamil Nadu Conclave 2022.

‘Will, way, survey’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was in Mangaluru recently, was optimistic about changing the road infrastructure in the country in the coming years. Explaining his plans for various highways connecting major cities to bring down the travel time between the destinations, he recalled his experience as Maharashtra Transport Minister a few years ago. He said: “When I was doing Mumbai-Pune Express Highway during 1995-2000, I was asked by the media how much money I have? I said: ₹5 crore.” The media then was not sure about his plans to build Mumbai-Pune Express Highway at ₹2,000 crore, he said, adding: “If there is a will, there is a way. If there is no will, then there are only survey, discussion, seminar, committees, sub- committees, etc”.

When time stood still...

People’s fascination with aging appears to be as ancient as people themselves. But events mark the onset of stages of life. Such an event brought three widely respected nonagenarian economists of the country together at a virtual event put up last week to celebrate the 90th birthday of developmental economist MA Oommen.

Delivering the keynote from Chennai was C Rangarajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank and a close friend, who welcomed Oommen into the 90-plus club, himself having entered the portals only the previous month. Also joining in was CT Kurien, who said he had beaten both to it ‘by a few months’ to the collective amusement of the participants online and offline at the host Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram.

The proverbial ‘four scores and ten’ only appeared to render the threesome even more noble, respected and estimable. Our Bureaus