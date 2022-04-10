Below the Line

Testing your vocal cord

You must give it to Kairali TV Managing Director John Brittas for his perseverance when it came to pressing for voting on the record number of amendments moved by him in the Rajya Sabha on the CA Bill. Brittas, who is a CPI (M) Member of Parliament, had moved 163 notices for amendments to various clauses of the Bill.

It is often the case that members who move amendments do not take them up for voting when their turn arrives. But Brittas moved almost all of them during the clause-wise consideration of the Bill. Since all the amendments are required to be put to the vote of the House, voice vote was taken for over 200 times before the Bill was passed. It was a record of sorts. . This meant that the Deputy Chairman Harivansh had to, before and after each voice vote, state “those in Favour say aye and those against say no” and “the ayes have it “! Clearly the vocal cords of Harivansh faced a serious test before the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 got passed.

Wooing investors

States have for years now competed with each other to attract investments on the basis of their strengths and incentives offered to investors. Even if they ran down a competing State, it was down behind the scenes. But, of late, things have changed dramatically for reasons political and otherwise.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has openly said that the communal tension in Karnataka is forcing IT companies there to look elsewhere. “There is a massive interest (from IT companies wanting to diversify to Tamil Nadu) and we are already in the race,” he recently told a newspaper. By attacking another State in such a manner, experts are wondering if we are opening a Pandora’s Box without any regard to Brand India.

Mumbai-Goa highway project

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that India’s road network will be on a par with that in the US by December 2024. However, the minister agreed that the Mumbai-Goa highway has been the most challenging part of his career. Land acquisition for the project, which started in 2010, is still incomplete and the scenic 600 km route remains in bad shape.

“No contractor approaches me because I don’t deal in money matters. But I had to call one contractor (responsible for one of the 11 packages of the Goa highway) ten times to assure him that his money won’t go to waste and to get the job done. So instead of the contractor buttering the minister, the minister had to butter up the contractor this time,” Gadkari added.

“It is very difficult to acquire land in Konkan. One piece of land will have six owners and multiple disagreements amongst themselves. On top of it there will be interventions of four other entities. But I assure that in one year we will try to complete the Mumbai-Goa highway project,” he further added.

And the winner is…

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar had a friendly banter on Twitter last week over which is the best location for the IT firms. It all started when KTR responded to a tweet by a startup founder, relating infrastructure woes in Bengaluru. “Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure,” he said.

Responding to this, Shivakumar tweeted: “By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city.”

KTR shot back: “Let’s strive for a secular space, giving no scope for hijabs and halals (referring to the recent protests in Karnataka).

Congress’s loss, CPI(M)‘s gain

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas being received in arch rival CPI(M)‘s pocket borough in trademark red shawl, in response to an invitation to speak at its annual jamboree, marks a watershed in his checkered political career spanning decades. Once considered a staunch ally of Congress President Sonia Gandhi but apparently not enjoying the confidence of Rahul Gandhi, Thomas now risks being sacked for accepting the invitation to grace the CPI(M) event.

As a member of the rebellious old guard, he couldn’t care less, it seems. He was widely criticised earlier for being close to none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he had praised on more than one occasion. And now, for hobnobbing with the CPI(M), which had invited Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too to Kannur. But the latter had chosen to opt out paying heed to the party’s warnings to both him and Thomas against contemplating any misadventure. It is another matter that Thomas continues to protest his innocence saying he continues to be a loyal Congress man.