Below the Line

Giving masks a miss

The onus to enforce rules is on those who frame them. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been advocating Public Health and Social Measures such as wearing masks, hand sanitisation and ventilation of indoor spaces.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Gujarat for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the world’s first Global Centre for Traditional Medicines at Jamnagar, and he also attended a Global Investment Summit of Ayush in Gandhinagar. Tedros’ Gujarat visit, however, happened when there was an upsurge in new cases across countries including China, Europe and India. Gujarat had recorded 38 new cases during the three-days of the WHO chief’s visit. But the WHO Chief, and the hosts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, gave masks a miss even when in public.

It appears Tulsibhai (a new name — after a medicinal plant — given by Modi to Tedros) felt more confident in the company of traditional medicine practitioners.

Wooing investors

With elections round the corner in the Karnataka, controversial issues such as hijab, halal meat, inter-faith marriages and the use of loudspeakers for azaan are coming to the fore. This led Biocon honcho Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to say that if these issues are not addressed, the State will lose its ‘IT hub’ status.

This also prompted Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to contrast their record with that of Karnataka’s and woo investors. This has not gone down well with the Karnataka Government. CM Basvaraj Bommai, said things were under control and no investments — existing or proposed — have shifted from the State.

Preparations are on to make the annual State-sponsored ‘Global Investors Meet’ bigger this year. All officials have been told to address any ‘perception’ issue regarding investments with a barrage of statistics. Wonder how the neighbouring States will respond to this.

Bonanza for retail investors?

The buzz in capital market circles is that the Central Government may look to take insurance behemoth LIC to the market at an enterprise value of just ₹6-lakh crore and, thereby, mop up ₹21,000 crore from the proposed IPO involving 3.5 per cent stake dilution.

The narrative in government circles has changed now — the government is doing the LIC IPO primarily to get it listed on the bourses and not for reducing the fiscal deficit gap!

If that were indeed the case and the IPO were to happen at ₹6-lakh crore valuation, then, according to market pundits, a big bonanza awaits retail investors. Reason: Thanks to choppy markets, the government seems happy to underprice the issue at an embedded value multiple of just 1.1 (Milliman had pegged EV at ₹5.4-lakh crore as of September 30, 2021), they said.

This valuation of ₹6-lakh crore may look sub-optimal, especially when the government was earlier looking at 2-2.5 as the EV multiple! Whatever may be the final pricing decision of the selling shareholder (government), retail investors are likely to benefit post LIC’s listing, say market observers.

As for the government, the pricing of the IPO should not turn into a case of family silver being sold for a song. The pricing will be known by Wednesday. Even if the government were to leave lot of money on the table for retail investors, it can easily make up for the lost valuation in its future offer of sale, which is more easy to put through as a transaction.

An irony of sorts

A press conference on Covid, organised by IIT Madras on its campus, turned ironical. While the topic of the event was Covid-19 management, the institution itself is in the news for becoming a Covid cluster after 30 people (many more since) inside the campus tested positive for the virus as on Friday.

‘Love’ signals from telecom tower

Those who have watched Sholay would know how ‘Veeru’ stands on a water tank to express his love for ‘Basanti’, and gets approval for the marriage from her ‘ bua’. For modern day ‘Veerus’, telecom towers are the ‘new water tanks’ to express their love for ‘Basantis’. Recently, a person near Mangaluru, who works as a bus conductor, climbed a telecom tower in a village near Mangaluru, as his ‘Basanti’ had stopped talking to him due to misunderstanding between two. Though people in the area and local authorities tried to persuade him to get down, he did not relent. It was a happy ending like most of the movies when the girl herself came to the spot and agreed to talk to him.

After hearing this, a villager said, usually it is the weak telecom connectivity in villages that makes news. Now telecom infrastructure in villages goes viral on social media for non-telecom activities also.

Our Bureaus