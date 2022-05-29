Below the line 

Piyush Goyal’s wit

You must give it to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for his humour. At a very early morning session organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Davos during the WEF meeting this past week, Goyal as the chief guest reminded everyone assembled about the old adage of how “there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch”.

He went on to quip on how at Davos, one is learning that CII had over the last few years changed that adage to there is going to be no free breakfast also!

“I hope CII does not have a 6 a.m. meeting here (at Davos) next year!”, Goyal said.

Gossip mills run wild on rice

Last week, the global rice market was agog with rumours that the Indian government may ban exports. But were these rumours doing the rounds on to push the foodgrain’s price higher, now that wheat and maize are ruling higher? Or were the rumours a move to force growers to part with their rice cheap so that some exporters will gain.

Another person pointed to the take over of a basmati rice firm by a powerful corporate, wondering if the latter had any role to play.

One watcher pointed out how a Basmati rice firm and exporters are backing the ruling party in Punjab as some of them are under scrutiny for their alleged links in various scams under probe.

WB sans an industrial policy

West Bengal believes in doing things differently. Recently a senior bureaucrat in West Bengal explained why the State did not have an industrial policy.

He said, coming up with such a policy only makes sense if one could implement it. “It doesn’t make sense to have policy unless you are able to honour it.”

So much for policy making!

Passing the buck!

The recent events in crisis ridden PTC India Financial Services has shocked corporate observers. The company’s Board has approved results (for Q3 and first nine months of 2021-22) which the audit committee had neither adopted nor recommend them for Board approval.

The Board, however, approved the results and sent it to stock exchanges. It now has come to the fore that the Statutory auditor too had thrown his hands up by putting out in its review report that it is not expressing any conclusion on the financial results as the auditor was unable to obtain “sufficient appropriate evidence to provide a basis for conclusion on the Statement”!

The intriguing part is how regulators have been unable to get a handle on all this for the last several months. So when a hack sought to get a view of a corporate governance expert pat came the reply —The nature of violations are tantamount to fraud on shareholders abetted by management and ignored by regulators.

The joke in corporate circles is that regulators are playing the passing the parcel game — the MCA is waiting to see what RBI and SEBI will do, the RBI is waiting to see what SEBI will do. And if you ask SEBI, they say …well, you will be lucky if they will have anything to say on this, quipped an expert.

High pitch, no content

With two hours to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi function to commence in which Chief Minister MK Stalin also participated, the Nehru Indoor Stadium witnessed a 'thunderous' and intense competition between supporters of BJP and the DMK. On the one side, the BJP supporters' chant of Modi, Modi, Modi reverberated, on the other side there was equal response from the DMK cadres chanting Thalapathy, Thalapathy (referring to MK Stalin). The noise reached a crescendo as both Modi and Stalin entered the auditorium. The competitive shouting continued even while they were speaking.

In the end, many did not get to hear what the leaders were saying, making many wonder why the party cadre was there at the function in the first place. Our Bureaus