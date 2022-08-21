Below the Line

RJ versus doomsday economists

If there is one chatter that was loudly heard in corridors of power and stock market circles post Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (RJ) untimely demise, it was his stated position against high flying economists who did not buy into his biggest bet — The India Story.

Such was the legendary trader and investor’s confidence in India’s economic potential, that he would even lose his cool with sceptics.

One RJ follower pointed out how his faith in India played out well with stock market returning a 10X growth in market capitalisation from $250 billion in 2002 to $2.5 trillion now, proving the doomsday economists wrong.

So the bottomline is to pay heed to RJ’s famous saying, “Bhav Bhagwan hai (price quoted in markets are God). Stock markets mein patience test kiya jata hai and conviction gets rewarded”. Going by RJ’s success in turning mere $400 to near $6 billion over four decades, one would do well to take his sage advice seriously, say stock market pundits.

A rush job well done!

Some of the journalists reporting on quarterly financial statements of companies/corporations were faced with a trying situation on August 12. At a post Q1 results media interaction (on virtual mode) with LIC’s top management, hacks had just few minutes to pore through the financial results before they could quiz the management on their Q1 performance.

While the Q1 results details hit the bourses at 6.18 pm, the LIC senior management team started the virtual interaction at 6.20 pm.

Under SEBI’s LODR regulations, listed entities are statutorily required to first let the bourses have the material information on financial results post the end of Board meeting.

For LIC, which was declaring its first-ever Q1 results post its listing, the challenges were stiffer. While the media was invited for a virtual interaction at 6 pm, the proceedings couldn’t begin till the results hit the bourses, as the management wanted to go ahead only after the Q1 numbers were shared with the bourses. Despite the paucity of time, mediapersons did their best to put across meaningful questions.

When one seasoned hack told the management that they were made to “scramble” for the results, a senior member of the management replied that they were caught in a similar predicament too as they had to rush post the Board meeting.

Though the compressed window gave journalists little time to digest the results and made the important regulatory exercise a tough one to pull off, it has to be acknowledged that the LIC management deftly handled every question that came its way.

Suspension of pesticides

A few days ago, the Punjab government suspended the use of 10 pesticides in Basmati paddy. The State said it was a move to ensure exports of Basmati rice are not affected. But the suspension has raised eyebrows. A little bird says the trade sees this as a move to favour two or three exporters.

If the Aam Aadmi Party can suspend the use of pesticides on Basmati paddy in Punjab, why has it not done it in Delhi? Delhi is among the regions which has got Geographical Indications for Basmati cultivation, points out the little bird.

I-Day bonanza

On Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance for the 16 lakh State government employees.

What caught the attention of many is the coincidence that came along with the announcement. The government said that the additional cost on account of this hike would be ₹1,947 crore.

With 1947 being the year of Independence, many began to wonder if the cost was deliberately arrived upon. But what was lost to many was that this additional cost will stretch the already stressed financials of the Tamil Nadu government. Our Bureaus