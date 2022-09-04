Below the line

Home Minister’s ‘civic’ action

The governance model of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat appeared to be crumbling like a cookie ahead of the State elections. Residents of Ahmedabad were left grappling with issues like disposal of waste amidst the ongoing protest of the sweepers in several parts of the city.

It required Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention to put the governance in the State in order. Shah, a parliamentarian from Gandhinagar constituency, had to direct the Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad’s civic body to resolve the issue within three days and report.

Economy: ‘AA’ cheer

Now that the emergence and importance of ‘AA economy’ in India has been recognised and talked about by an influential international newspaper, there is a spring in market as well as political circles. Reason: this growth of the ‘AA economy’ could have good tidings in the days to come for the sovereign rating that has remained at ‘BBB-’ for some time now.

After all, sovereign rating matters when it comes to investment decisions by international institutions, especially passive funds. The size of the market, sovereign rating and ease of access are usually the main demands of international index holders.

CCI skating on thin ice?

Buzz in the corridors of power is that the Competition Commission of India on Friday gave an oral hearing to both PayU India and BillDesk on the proposed deal, which is now under the lens of the competition watchdog.

Prosus-backed PayU India is acquiring Indian payment gateway BillDesk in a mega $4.7 billion deal. This deal is significant as it is one among the few where CCI had issued a show cause notice on a combined entity. It now transpires that reply to the show cause notice has been received by CCI. While the content of the reply is under wraps, it is learnt that the CCI on Friday heard the parties concerned at their request.

Now the big question is whether CCI will be convinced by the explanation and approve the deal with some remedies. Otherwise things could get messy as the entire deal will have to be published in newspapers and public objections invited!

So which way will CCI go? A lot is at stake when the combined entity could emerge as a top online service provider globally with an annual payment volume of $147 billion! A tricky call this for the competition watchdog.

Batting for stronger PSU banks

It is now crystal clear where former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran stands on the bank privatisation issue. So when he used the latest edition of his firm —Excellence Enabler’s newsletter to espouse the need to strengthen public sector banks, it hardly created a flutter among his followers. After all over the years Damodaran has been batting for PSBs while cautioning that privatisation of banks may not be the desired solution in the Indian context.

“PSBs must not only be allowed to remain in existence, but should be strengthened, and encouraged to play a legitimate role that less advantaged sections of the society need banks to perform. ..Tying them hand and foot, and expecting them to compete is worse than comparing apples with oranges”, says Damodaran in the newsletter. But what attracted attention is his jibe — “There are economists, especially those residing outside India, including some with a text book knowledge of so called Indian ground realities, who believe PSBs are inefficient and therefore have no right to exist”.

A ban most welcome

Key government decisions are rarely taken instantly. The recent decision by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ban plastic banners and flexes is a case in point.

Reddy was perplexed by innumerable plastic banners put up to welcome him to an event making oceans plastic free in Visakhapatnam. While addressing the gathering he had instantly announced his decision to ban plastic banners. He also advised the officials and party workers to switch over to cloth banners which are environmentally friendly though four times more expensive than plastic ones. Our Bureaus