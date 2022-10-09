Desi please

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at a recent convocation ceremony wanted ICAI and its newly minted CAs to shed their colonial mindset when it came to wearing the traditional convocation attire.

However, when Goyal asked ICAI President Debashis Mitra whether ICAI would let go off this tradition and approve a desi attire in the next convocation, pat came the answer that it can be “considered”.

This prompted Goyal to quip “CA Institute never commits itself to anything, it always considers things. Do we need consider wala attitude or Can do wala attitude?”

Kerfuffle over haircuts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on ‘haircuts’ at the recent IBBI annual day event started a political slugfest.

Sitharaman conveyed to bankers and IBBI that the huge hit taken by state-owned lenders in IBC is “unacceptable” to the government.

“I cannot afford to say sorry, 95 per cent haircut for the bank is the best resolution I can give you. Impossible! Is that what we’re capable of?” Sitharaman asked.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram “welcomed” FM’s concern, but termed “haircuts” as a “scandal”. He went on to tweet that the Finance Minister should order a “quick and thorough review” of the IBC law and stop this “bleeding of the banks” ! Some economy watchers have cheekily demanded a referendum on whether the hit taken by banks from bad loans are actually “scandals” or a “complete Mundun (tonsure) of lenders”?

Tharoorism

Rahul Gandhi has thrown open the Congress portals for two stalwarts to fight for the party presidency. So, Mallikarjun Kharge, battle-hardened loyalist and former Leader of Opposition, takes on the suave Shashi Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor is emerging the dark horse, judging from the support he is rustling up from the social media or from the young Turks in the party. Not to mention full-throated endorsement from the likes of the accomplished ex-party colleague Sanjay Jha. But Tharoor has run into the High Command-friendly and diktat-happy elders from Kerala who seem to abhor the aphorism, change is the only constant. The fight is tough but despite them, Tharoor seems to aver.

Cabinet reshuffle?

A Cabinet reshuffle will likely take place before the month-end. A little bird says if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to reshuffle now, then it will happen only after the Gujarat elections. The shuffle could result in some surprises, particularly with some ministers being in power for over eight years now. BJP is keen on preparing its second line of leadership and the Cabinet reshuffle could reflect such thinking.

The reshuffle, in preparation for the 2024 general elections, could see some changes in States such as Madhya Pradesh.

Amul hits a wrong note

A recent ad by Amul involving musical maestro AR Rehman has stoked a controversy that the dairy giant could scarcely have anticipated.

Celebrating the 30 years of association between Rahman and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the slogan read, “Many Mani Years Together! Amul For Rahman And Mehman!”

But what caught Amul off-guard was Rahman's admission: “Awwww.. Sometimes I am vegan”. Did Amul hit a wrong note with the Mozart of Madras? Our Bureaus