BJP’s selection worries

In the poll-bound Gujarat, BJP has a “problem of plenty”. For the upcoming Assembly polls, the ruling party is said to have received requests from a whopping 10,000 ticket-aspirants to the 182-seat Assembly.

BJP had decided to give 25 per cent of tickets to new faces, which has ignited hopes among party workers. Central leader, BL Santosh is tasked with the mammoth filtering exercise, while keeping all sides happy, for the final ticket allocation.

Cut from crop aggregators

Aggregators of crops and start-ups that buy from farmers and supply to buyers, particularly private firms such as Reliance or Adanis or Spencer’s are facing problems in Jharkhand and Bihar. A little bird says employees of such private firms seek a “cut” to buy from the aggregators.

However, procurement and sales in the north-eastern and other eastern States far easier.

CCI still without quorum!

The Centre may have appointed CCI Member Sangeeta Verma as Acting Chairperson of the Competition watchdog for three months from October 25, when Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta had retired.

Many CCI observers, however, see this as a stopgap arrangement and contend that the Centre is still unable to decide on the right person for the job. But even after appointing Verma as Acting Chairperson, there is no necessary quorum (at least three are needed) to take decisions and ensure M&A deals don’t get delayed.

Now the buzz is that Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre and former Secretary of Environment Ministry, is front runner for the CCI Chairman’s post. Now even CCI insiders are keeping their fingers crossed on when the stalled CCI work will resume, especially on M&A deal approvals.

Insider ‘family’ trading

SEBI chief Madhabi Buch shared at an event on data and technology in Capital Market as to how the market regulator has been dealing with ‘insider trading’ among undesignated family persons!

One such interesting effort — she disclosed — is how SEBI is cracking down on people who moved from using their own name to their parents’ name to even their ‘behnoi’ (brother-in-law)’s name to indulge in insider trading! “The trend of using ‘behnois’ for internal trading became popular”, said Buch with a chuckle.

At the IIM Bangalore event, she noted as to how SEBI started tracking call Data records with similar sounding surnames on suspicious cases.

Message: You can’t hide your ‘behnoi’ from SEBI’s watchful eyes any more.

Politics and marriage

The buzzword in Andhra Pradesh politics now is the issue of marriage. The ruling YSR Congress Party criticism of Jana Sena Chief and Actor Pawan Kalyan is aimed at his personal life and his three marriages. While Kalyan is legally clean as he followed the process of obtaining divorce in previous marriages, the issue has snowballed into a politico-moral issue with his opponents alleging “threat and insult” to women.

The actor’s response that people could marry more than once as long as they adhered to the law added fuel to the fire with the State's Women's Commission issuing a notice to the actor on his comments. The final verdict by the voters will be given in next year’s elections. Our Bureaus