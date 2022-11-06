Buzz in the corridors of power is that the Centre is contemplating initiation of CCI Chief selection process afresh. A Central government appointed selection panel had last month interviewed over 50 candidates.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj — who is retiring this month — is also now in the reckoning for the top post at Competition regulator. Bajaj’s experience in handling GST may come handy as the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) will be merged with CCI on November 30.

Another interesting twist was that RP Gupta, former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, who was seen to be front runner for CCI chief post, was on Friday appointed Member (Administrative) in Central Administrative Tribunal. Whichever way things may pan out, one thing is for sure — more delays in getting necessary quorum at CCI for taking M&A decisions!

Kantara fans

The Kannada movie written, directed and starred by Rishabh Shetty, has not only lured local movie buffs but film personalities from other language industries, cricketers, and religious personalities too. Some of them include Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kumble, and Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev.

If this was not enough even union ministers were all praises, congratulating Shetty. Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, tweeted that the film captures the rich traditions of coastal Karnataka. Speaking at the Invest Karnataka meet in Bengaluru, Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, said this low-budget movie has grossed nearly 20 times its investment.

Another son rises

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) now has a politician’s son, Ashok Sigamani, as its chief. Sigamani is the son of Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi. The election of Sigamani has raised eyebrows. Recently, a little bird said the son-in-law of a top ruling party politician was in touch with the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. Looks like this was the reason, though there are rumours about a major political realignment for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamarai clinics

If the AIADMK had Amma clinics — named after late party leader and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — the BJP has now launched a Tamarai (lotus) clinic in Chennai. It was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Saturday in the commercial locality of Madhavaram.

It would be interesting to see if the party spreads the clinics across the State as the AIADMK did. So will the DMK now respond by opening Kalaignar clinics across the State?

Invisible promises

The Munugode Assembly bypoll over the weekend in Telangana witnessed some acrimonious scenes. Several voters in villages in small towns were arguing with leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP. They were seen protesting against not receiving the money (for votes) that they were promised. “We were given just ₹3,000, while the talk was we were being given ₹10,000 per vote,” an angry old woman was seen in one video that went viral.

Another woman wondered where the tola (10 gm) of gold that was reportedly being distributed by a candidate to seek the “blessings” of the women voters was. Our Bureaus