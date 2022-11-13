Lotus goes international

The G20 logo unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this past week sparked a big debate in political and social circles. And the reason was simple — lotus. The Congress was quick to slam the BJP for using lotus in the G20 logo. The allegation is that it is a blatant promotion of the BJP. However, the Centre sought to downplay the controversy — the Congress should know that the lotus is India’s national flower, it said.

Whatever one may say of this controversy, one must give it to the person that came up with the idea to depict the flower in the logo. A masterstroke indeed!

Gujarat’s election moves

Last week, the ruling BJP in Gujarat released its list of candidates for the State elections next month. It was widely speculated that the senior ministers, including the chief minister, may be dropped. But the leaders felt it apt to withdraw their candidature rather than be dropped. Hence barely hours before the list was out, all senior ministers one after the other announced their withdrawal. Party sources said, they are now the group of senior leaders to whom party workers may look up to for guidance.

Poets and politics

Invoking local luminaries in public meetings seems to be the new fad among politicians these days, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is no exception to this trend. During the foundation stone laying ceremony of development works amounting to over ₹10,000 crore in the State by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy not only invoked famed Telugu writers from the region but also went poetic, reciting popular lines from their works.

Gurajada Appa Rao, Sri Sri and folklore poet Vangapanu figured in his speech, and the audience cheered lustily when he recited the lines.

Blended Basmati rice

On October 31, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India came out with an order rejecting the proposal for the sale of “blended Basmati rice”. The proposal was floated in 2017.

A little bird says the government’s effort to nip the proposal needs to be lauded.

This is because it has been able to overcome tremendous pressure and lobbying from interested parties, including one that wields tremendous political and financial clout.

Go green IndianOil way

Recently, IndianOil shared that it has launched a special “sustainable and green” uniform exclusively designed for the nearly three lakh IndianOil fuel station attendants and Indane LPG gas delivery personnel. The dress materials for these uniforms have been extracted from recycled polyester derived from the processing of used and discarded PET bottles. This initiative would support recycling of about 405 tonnes of PET bottles, equivalent to offsetting over 20 million bottles yearly.

Under this green initiative of IndianOil, used plastic bottles are shredded into flakes and then melted into micro-pellets. These micro-pellets are converted into yarns for weaving these green clothing. The green impact of this fabric goes even beyond the recycling benefits. The clothes match virgin polyester in quality, but its manufacture takes significantly fewer resources. The fabric conforms to global recycling standards.