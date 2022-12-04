2G shadow in 5G era

During his Gujarat poll campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen raking up the alleged 2G spectrum scandal to score political goals on the opposition Congress. Taking a jibe at the then UPA government for “importing” 2G technologies and its alleged corruption while rolling it out, Modi said, “Congress had brought the 2G technology from foreign. And then they did tricks. Today, we have 5G technology — a result of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

He also claimed credit for rolling out 5G network in Gujarat districts. Notably, Reliance Jio had recently announced rollout of 5G network across all the 33 districts of Gujarat.

NCLAT turning Swadeshi?

Has the NCLAT given a clarion call to the Competition regulator CCI to join the Swadeshi bandwagon? It was the NCLAT’s order in the tyre cartel case that sparked this conversation in political circles.

NCLAT in its order asked CCI to review the ₹1,788 crore penalty on the grounds of “saving” the domestic tyre industry, which is going through a financially stressed time. Of course, NCLAT did highlight the ‘arithmetical errors’ surrounding the CCI order, but interestingly it also urged the CCI to keep in mind the “promotion of domestic industry” and economic development status.

Now this has clearly put the CCI in a tricky situation as the Competition law makes no distinction between domestic company and foreign company. After all , it is not the job of the CCI to protect the inefficiencies of domestic industry! But despite the divergent views on this issue, this NCLAT order with seemingly nationalistic tinge raises an eyebrow especially as it comes at a time when India has assumed the G20 Presidency with motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One earth, one family and one future)!

Dharavi’s “Raja” Adani

Set in the backdrop of pre-liberalisation era, the Naseerudding Shah-starrer 1988 Bollywood comedy flick Maalamaal had briefly showcased the plight of Dharavi’s slum dwellers and their constant longing for a pucca house and livelihood.

Shah, playing a resident of Dharavi named Rajkumar or Raja unsuspectingly inherits some ₹300 crore from his grandfather. While the movie — seemingly inspired from an American novel ‘Brewster’s Millions’ by George Barr McCutcheon, showcases his comic struggles in claiming this inheritance, it ends with Raja finally redeveloping the slum for his fellow slumdwellers realising his long-cherished dream. Last week, Gautam Adani, through his Adani Properties, won the ₹5000-crore redevelopment project of Dharavi — one of Asia’s largest slums. It took 34 years from reel to real for Dharavi to finally spot its Raja in Adani.

Crop insurance row

A little bird has this interesting observation on why State governments are not keen on the crop insurance scheme for farmers. When something goes wrong with the crop, the insurance companies pay the farmers right away through bank transfers.

But local MLAs and politicians have a feudal mindset where they want to be seen as handing out favours to the growers.

The crop insurance scheme does not favour such a practice. So, how do you expect politicians who derive pleasure in handing out cheques or rupee notes to favour this!

