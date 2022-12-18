Troubled waters

The months-long strike by the fishermen community in Vizhinjam, Kerala, against the ₹7,500-crore international seaport being constructed by Adani Vizhinjam Ports has been put on hold for now. The protests are allegedly being attributed to a schism engineered surreptitiously by ‘black sheep’ in the ranks. They initially donned the garb of social activists, but fell out of favour with the community thanks to their own folly.

Banker to be PFRDA chief?

Buzz in the corridors of power is that Atanu Kumar Das, MD and CEO of Bank of India, is tipped to become the next PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) Chairman. A Search Panel headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba interviewed shortlisted candidates for the post of chairman of PFRDA in New Delhi on Friday. The incumbent chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay’s term will end in mid-January 2023. Over 40 aspirants had thrown in their hats for the post of chairman of the pension regulator.

Fishy rice

With rice exports being curbed, exporters can pay a bank guarantee and get their consignments shipped quickly instead of waiting for the lab results on whether the rice is white or parboiled. If the results show the consignment contained white rice, then the exporters’ bank guarantee is encashed. This is the norm being followed almost in all ports across the country.

However, in Chennai, no such guarantee is being sought and the grapevine is that white rice is being shipped to the Far-East and Gulf destinations without the 20 per cent export duty being paid. The authorities in Chennai are allegedly hand-in-glove with the happenings and things are a little fishy, say concerned shippers.

Oath before lords!

Politicians in Telangana are now trying out a new way to convince people about their ‘honesty’ by offering to take on oath in popular temples and challenging their opponents to do the same. The trend, which began with Telangana BJP President asking the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), leaders to prove their honesty on few occasions earlier, has now caught up with BRS leaders as well.

The popular temples among the politicians for temple-oaths are Yadadri Narasimha shrine and Bhagyalaksmi temple near Charminar in the old city in Hyderabad. With ensuing State assembly elections in 2023, one may look forward to more politics at temples.

Take responsibility RaGa

While Rahul Gandhi would like to underplay his role in the Congress, clearly, neither his party colleagues nor the world outside gets the same impression. So, at the latest media interaction on the completion of 100 days of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Jaipur, he was asked: ‘2024 is not very far, there are a lot of regional parties that have been talking about bringing the opposition together, when will the Congress take the lead in bringing the opposition together?’

Gandhi said: “Brother, you have to ask this to the Congress President. I have a view that the Congress party must work with all the opposition parties. There is a lot of space to do that, but, the exact strategy for how it is going to be done, that you have to ask the new Congress President. I am actually not involved in that right now.”