For greener pastures?

Should one read more into the recent spate of exits at the top from strategic-divestment bound IDBI Bank? Barring the Managing Director (who is likely to retain his role), a couple of senior honchos (Deputy MD rank) who formed part of the core team have moved out.

The chatter in corporate circles is that post the strategic divestment, along with handover of management control, the new management may not be averse to merging IDBI Bank with another bank. Now it is only fair for those who shipped out to conclude that they may not have a role in the merged entity, which may still be a couple of years away. But what is interesting is that the honchos who moved out have already reached private shores.

Edible oil pricing

The issue of retail pricing of edible oils has always been tricky. As it is directly linked to international price fluctuations, the government tries to handle the issue with kid gloves. If domestic prices flare up, the government tries to cool them by reducing import duties and allowing free inflow of refined oil.

Addressing businessline’s Agri Summit, an industry veteran pitched for higher retail price for vegetable oils. This, he says, is needed to encourage farmers. “Urban consumers have been a pampered lot,” he stated. Another veteran, however, asserted that “what we need is a stable and transparent mechanism which lets us plan.”

CTT in limelight

Commodity transaction tax (CTT) is back in focus, now that the Budget is not far away. Market players are looking for some sort of concessions from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Commodity traders aver that CTT is making trading in derivatives a costly proposition. The cost in India is amongst the highest in the world, they say.

Beyond competition

It’s common to see competitors attacking each other. But recently at Toulouse, France-based aircraft manufacturer Airbus had good things to say about its main competitor Boeing, when the last B747 left the factory. Boeing tweeted, “There she goes! The last 747 has left our Everett factory ahead of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023.” Airbus tweeted, “Congratulations to the Boeing Family on this milestone — your #QueenOfTheSkies has surely marked generations of passengers, professionals and enthusiasts alike!” Tweeples and aeroplane fans were excited with the bonhomie.

Season of padayatras

It seems to be the season of padayatras in the two Telugu States. With elections to the Assemblies due in the next 12-18 months, all major political parties are either doing padayatras or busy preparing route maps for yatras to catch the attention of the voters.

The Telugu Desam Party has announced a 4,000-km padayatra schedule for Nara Lokesh, the son of former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In politically-charged Telangana, YSR Telangana Party President Sharmila has already covered several districts with her non-stop padayatra, while BJP’s State unit President Bandi Sanjay has been doing his own yatra in bits and pieces.

The latest entrant to the padayatra bandwagon is Congress State unit president Revanth Reddy. His yatra will begin in Bhadrachalam from January last week and will run non-stop till June 2.