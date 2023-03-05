With or without

When the G20 meeting of Foreign Ministers in New Delhi last week failed to come out with a joint statement, many in the media wondered whether it would cast a shadow over the outcome of the G20 Summit in September. Concerns were raised as there was no joint communique at the end of the G20 Finance Ministers recent meet in Bengaluru, too. Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, who chaired the meet of Foreign Ministers, held that the Chair’s outcome document captured most issues of importance to the developing world and had all countries agreeing to at least 90 per cent of the content.

But it was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who seemed more upbeat. At another press conference, Blinken heaped praises on the outcome document, saying that it proved that the G20 could function irrespective of Russia.

Was the US trying to imagine a G20 without Russia and China? Or was it just a refusal to admit that Russia and China were spoiling the G20 party? This is one question that India may perhaps not want an answer to.

‘NICE’ points

You must give it to Chief Economic Advisor Anant Nageswaran for his gift of the gab. At a by Competition Commission of India event, Nageswaran started his talk with how he felt really “nice to be in the midst of ‘NICE’ people”. Well, the “NICE” here referred to the Network of Indian Competition Experts that CCI has put together to improve engagement with academia.

Later, while highlighting the abundance of competition in consumer non-durable marketing and advertising, he wondered if they necessarily enhanced economic welfare. He even went on to say that the impulse purchases they create strike at the very notion of human rationality!

Camel for Stalin

On his 70th Birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin got quite an unusual gift — a two-year old camel from Zakir Shah, a DMK cadre from Tiruvannamalai. The camel’s body was wrapped in DMK’s flag, taking many by surprise. Some took to Twitter to comment about the gift. One said, “Excuse me ! Camel !! And what is Stalin Sir supposed to do with this gift ? Crazy people.”

A journalist tweeted, “Not able to get over this. DMK party workers gifted CM MK Stalin a camel on his birthday.”

Shark Tanks under attack

TV Show Shark Tanks India on SONY TV has come under fire. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has extended its support to chemists associations including South Chemists and Distributors Association (SCDA), which has raised objections on business activities of e-pharmacy Pharmallama. SCDA, in a letter sent to Pharmallama, Shark Tanks, Sony Entertainment and Union Health Ministry, said that Pharmallama operations are not in accordance with Drug & Cosmetics Act,1940 and should be stopped immediately.

Pharmallama is an e-pharmacy company engaged in re-packing and delivery of medicines in pre-sorted sachets with dosage and time of taking the medicines printed on the sachets. According to SCDA, there is no rule under which repacking of medicines without original container/packing is allowed, dose wise or otherwise under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. This could lead to drugs being misbranded or adulterated, endangering lives. Our Bureaus